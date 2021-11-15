Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in North Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi (14 Nov 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 14 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000965-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sun, 14 Nov 2021 04:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Luwu Utara

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. North Luwu, Prov. South Sulawesi

Chronology :
heavy rainfall resulting in an increase in the water discharge of the Rongkong river and the bursting of the embankment on Sunday, November 14, 2021 Pkl. 04.00 WIB

Location :
• Kec. Malangke Barat
- Ds. Wara
- Ds. Limbong Wara
• Kec. Baebunta Selatan
- Ds. Lembang-lembang

Impacts:
• 461 families / 1,383 people affected

Damages:
• ±404 houses
• 3 worship places
• 3 school
• 1 village office
• 1 posyandu
• 1 pustu
• ±246 Ha of agriculture area
• ±270 Ha of plantation area
• road, 3 km
• Flood depth 20 - 100 cm

Effort :
• BPBD Kab. North Luwu conducts an assessment and coordinates with the local village government

Latest Condition:
Sunday, November 14, 2021 Pkl. 19.30 WIB
• Cloudy weather
• Flooding still occured

Source :
• BPBD Kab. North Luwu
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. North Luwu

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalop

Related Content