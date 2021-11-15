Indonesia, Flooding in North Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi (14 Nov 2021)

Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 14 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000965-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sun, 14 Nov 2021 04:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Luwu Utara

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. North Luwu, Prov. South Sulawesi

Chronology :

heavy rainfall resulting in an increase in the water discharge of the Rongkong river and the bursting of the embankment on Sunday, November 14, 2021 Pkl. 04.00 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Malangke Barat

- Ds. Wara

- Ds. Limbong Wara

• Kec. Baebunta Selatan

- Ds. Lembang-lembang

Impacts:

• 461 families / 1,383 people affected

Damages:

• ±404 houses

• 3 worship places

• 3 school

• 1 village office

• 1 posyandu

• 1 pustu

• ±246 Ha of agriculture area

• ±270 Ha of plantation area

• road, 3 km

• Flood depth 20 - 100 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. North Luwu conducts an assessment and coordinates with the local village government

Latest Condition:

Sunday, November 14, 2021 Pkl. 19.30 WIB

• Cloudy weather

• Flooding still occured

Source :

• BPBD Kab. North Luwu

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. North Luwu

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

