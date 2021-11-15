Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in North Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi (14 Nov 2021)
Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia
Event Date : Sun, 14 Nov 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000965-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Sun, 14 Nov 2021 04:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Luwu Utara
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. North Luwu, Prov. South Sulawesi
Chronology :
heavy rainfall resulting in an increase in the water discharge of the Rongkong river and the bursting of the embankment on Sunday, November 14, 2021 Pkl. 04.00 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Malangke Barat
- Ds. Wara
- Ds. Limbong Wara
• Kec. Baebunta Selatan
- Ds. Lembang-lembang
Impacts:
• 461 families / 1,383 people affected
Damages:
• ±404 houses
• 3 worship places
• 3 school
• 1 village office
• 1 posyandu
• 1 pustu
• ±246 Ha of agriculture area
• ±270 Ha of plantation area
• road, 3 km
• Flood depth 20 - 100 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. North Luwu conducts an assessment and coordinates with the local village government
Latest Condition:
Sunday, November 14, 2021 Pkl. 19.30 WIB
• Cloudy weather
• Flooding still occured
Source :
• BPBD Kab. North Luwu
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. North Luwu
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
