Indonesia, Flooding in North Luwu Regency (South Sulawesi) (04 Jul 2022)

Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 04 Jul 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000723-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Mon, 04 Jul 2022 07:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Luwu Utara
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. North Luwu, Prov. South Sulawesi
• Chronology : Triggered by heavy rain for the last 1 to 2 days, so that there are puddles in community settlements due to poor drainage and unclean channels plus temporary drainage work being carried out on Monday, 04 July 2022 at 07.00 WITA
Location :
• Kec.Mappadeceng
- Desa Cenda Putih
Impacts:
• ± 76 HHs affected
Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 76 houses, 87 Ha of rice fields
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. North Luwu coordinates with relevant authorities
• BPBD Kab. North Luwu conducts an assessment at the scene
Up-to-date Condition:
• Currently the water has begun to recede and is safely under control
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. North Luwu
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops