Indonesia, Flooding in North Luwu Regency (South Sulawesi) (04 Jul 2022)

Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 04 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000723-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Mon, 04 Jul 2022 07:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Luwu Utara

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. North Luwu, Prov. South Sulawesi

• Chronology : Triggered by heavy rain for the last 1 to 2 days, so that there are puddles in community settlements due to poor drainage and unclean channels plus temporary drainage work being carried out on Monday, 04 July 2022 at 07.00 WITA

Location :

• Kec.Mappadeceng

- Desa Cenda Putih

Impacts:

• ± 76 HHs affected

Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 76 houses, 87 Ha of rice fields

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. North Luwu coordinates with relevant authorities

• BPBD Kab. North Luwu conducts an assessment at the scene

Up-to-date Condition:

• Currently the water has begun to recede and is safely under control

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. North Luwu

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

