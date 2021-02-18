Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in North Halmahera Regency, North Maluku (17:00 Feb 17 2021)

Description

Chronology:

  • Due to moderate to heavy rain, the Wailamo River overflowed on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 at Pkl. 05.00 WIT

Location:

Kec. West Kao Sub-district

Casualty:

  • 468 households / 1,433 people affected

Material loss:

  • ± 468 housing units were submerged

Effort :

  • BPBD Kab. North Halmahera conducts rapid assessments and coordinates with related agencies

Latest Condition:

  • The flood has receded

Source:

  • Pusdalops BPBD Kab. North Halmahera

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS BNPB
Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: North Halmahera Regency, North Maluku

Casualties

Affected Families: 468
Affected Persons: 1433

Damages

Damaged houses: 468

