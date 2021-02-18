Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in North Halmahera Regency, North Maluku (17:00 Feb 17 2021)
Description
Chronology:
- Due to moderate to heavy rain, the Wailamo River overflowed on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 at Pkl. 05.00 WIT
Location:
Kec. West Kao Sub-district
Casualty:
- 468 households / 1,433 people affected
Material loss:
- ± 468 housing units were submerged
Effort :
- BPBD Kab. North Halmahera conducts rapid assessments and coordinates with related agencies
Latest Condition:
- The flood has receded
Source:
- Pusdalops BPBD Kab. North Halmahera
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
