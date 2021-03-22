Indonesia, Flooding in North Gorontalo Regency, Gorontalo Province (17:20 Mar 16 2021)

Description

Flash floods in the district. North Gorontalo

Location:

Regency. North Gorontalo

Kec. Tomiloto

Kec. Kwandang

Chronological:

Rain with high intensity so that the overflow of the Pontolo River, Milango River, Bubode River and Leya'o River;

Poor draninase system and levees in 3 villages were broken, resulting in flash floods on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 18.57 WITA