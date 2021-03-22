Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in North Gorontalo Regency, Gorontalo Province (17:20 Mar 16 2021)
Description
Flash floods in the district. North Gorontalo
Location:
Regency. North Gorontalo
Kec. Tomiloto
Ds. Milang
Ds. Bobode
Ds. Leya'o
Kec. Kwandang
Ds. Pontolo
Ds. Molingkapoto
Chronological:
Rain with high intensity so that the overflow of the Pontolo River, Milango River, Bubode River and Leya'o River;
Poor draninase system and levees in 3 villages were broken, resulting in flash floods on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 18.57 WITA
In the past 2 months there have been 3 floods and currently the flood is the worst
Impact:
555 KK / 1974 Affected Lives (Data Collection)
415 Submerged House Units (Data Collection)
Broken embankments in 3 villages
4 Residents' Houses (RB) Hanyut
45 Ha of damaged agricultural land inundated
1 unit of RB bridge
TMA 110 - 190 CM
Effort:
TRC BPBD Kab. North Gorontalo Conducts Rapid Assessments, Coordinates with related Units, Distributes ready-to-eat food and clean water
TRC BPBD Kab. North Gorontalo together with the Joint Team to evacuate affected victims.
BPBD urges the public to always be vigilant
Urgent need River dredging and drainage system improvements are needed
State of the art:
16/03/2021, Pkl. 17.20 WIB
Cloudy weather
The flood has receded
Source: BPBD Kab. North Gorontalo
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: North Gorontalo Regency, Gorontalo Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 555
Affected Persons: 1974
Damages
Damaged houses: 415Damaged public buildings / facilities: 1Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 3 embankmentsLoss of livelihood sources: 45 Ha of agricultural land