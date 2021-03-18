Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in North Gorontalo Regency, Gorontalo Province (17:20 Mar 16 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Flash floods in the district. North Gorontalo

Location:

Regency. North Gorontalo

Kec. Tomiloto

  • Ds. Milang

  • Ds. Bobode

  • Ds. Leya'o

Kec. Kwandang

  • Ds. Pontolo

  • Ds. Molingkapoto

Chronological:

  • Rain with high intensity so that the overflow of the Pontolo River, Milango River, Bubode River and Leya'o River;
  • Poor draninase system and levees in 3 villages were broken, resulting in flash floods on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 18.57 WITA
  • In the past 2 months there have been 3 floods and currently the flood is the worst

Impact:

  • 555 KK / 1974 Affected Lives (Data Collection)
  • 415 Submerged House Units (Data Collection)
  • Broken embankments in 3 villages
  • 4 Residents' Houses (RB) Hanyut
  • 45 Ha of damaged agricultural land inundated
  • 1 unit of RB bridge
  • TMA 110 - 190 CM

Effort:

  • TRC BPBD Kab. North Gorontalo Conducts Rapid Assessments, Coordinates with related Units, Distributes ready-to-eat food and clean water
  • TRC BPBD Kab. North Gorontalo together with the Joint Team to evacuate affected victims.
  • BPBD urges the public to always be vigilant
  • Urgent need River dredging and drainage system improvements are needed

State of the art:

  • 16/03/2021, Pkl. 17.20 WIB
  • Cloudy weather
  • The flood has receded

Source: BPBD Kab. North Gorontalo

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS BNPB
Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: North Gorontalo Regency, Gorontalo Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 555

Affected Persons: 1974

Damages

Damaged houses: 415 Damaged public buildings / facilities: 1 Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 3 embankments Loss of livelihood sources: 45 Ha of agricultural land

Related Content