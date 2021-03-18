Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in North Gorontalo Regency, Gorontalo Province (17:20 Mar 16 2021)
Description
Flash floods in the district. North Gorontalo
Location:
Regency. North Gorontalo
Kec. Tomiloto
Ds. Milang
Ds. Bobode
Ds. Leya'o
Kec. Kwandang
Ds. Pontolo
Ds. Molingkapoto
Chronological:
- Rain with high intensity so that the overflow of the Pontolo River, Milango River, Bubode River and Leya'o River;
- Poor draninase system and levees in 3 villages were broken, resulting in flash floods on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 18.57 WITA
- In the past 2 months there have been 3 floods and currently the flood is the worst
Impact:
- 555 KK / 1974 Affected Lives (Data Collection)
- 415 Submerged House Units (Data Collection)
- Broken embankments in 3 villages
- 4 Residents' Houses (RB) Hanyut
- 45 Ha of damaged agricultural land inundated
- 1 unit of RB bridge
- TMA 110 - 190 CM
Effort:
- TRC BPBD Kab. North Gorontalo Conducts Rapid Assessments, Coordinates with related Units, Distributes ready-to-eat food and clean water
- TRC BPBD Kab. North Gorontalo together with the Joint Team to evacuate affected victims.
- BPBD urges the public to always be vigilant
- Urgent need River dredging and drainage system improvements are needed
State of the art:
- 16/03/2021, Pkl. 17.20 WIB
- Cloudy weather
- The flood has receded
Source: BPBD Kab. North Gorontalo
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: North Gorontalo Regency, Gorontalo Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 555
Affected Persons: 1974
Damages
Damaged houses: 415 Damaged public buildings / facilities: 1 Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 3 embankments Loss of livelihood sources: 45 Ha of agricultural land