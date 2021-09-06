Indonesia, Flooding in North Gorontalo Regency, Gorontalo (4 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Gorontalo Utara

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. North Gorontalo, Prov. Gorontalo

Chronology :

• Due to the high intensity rain, the Bubode, Milango and Leyao tributaries overflowed on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 1 pkl. 15.25 WITA

Location :

Kec. Tomilito

• Ds. Milango

• Ds. Bubode

• Ds. Leyao

• Ds. Jembatan Merah

• Ds. Dambalo

• Ds. Huidu Melito

• Ds. Bualongo Raya

Impacts:

• 154 KK/531 Affected People

• 54 families/200 people evacuated to the houses of unaffected relatives and mosques

Material Losses:

• ± 155 housing units

• 15 points of the broken embankment

• The access road to the village is submerged

• Flood depth 150 - 200 Cm

Effort :

• BPBD Reviewing the location, conducting rapid assessments and coordinating with relevant agencies such as Social Service, River Hall and Public Works Agency to carry out the handling.

Latest Condition:

Monday, 06/09/2021, 09.00 WIB

• Cloudy weather

• The flood has now receded, the community has returned, but they are still wary of further flooding.

• The broken embankment is still in the review stage and has not yet been physically handled.

Source :

• BPBD Kab. North Gorontalo

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

