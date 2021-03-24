Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in North Gorontalo Regency, Gorontalo (13:15 Mar 23 2021)

Description

Chronology:

  • High-intensity rain and overflowing of Didingga River on Tuesday, 23 March 2021, at 13.15 WITA

Location:

Kec. Biau
Ds. Bualo
Ds. Didingga
Ds. Biau
Ds. Omuto

Fatalities:

  • 323 households / 1,490 people affected

Material Disadvantages:

  • ± 315 housing units were submerged
  • 6 units of semi-permanent house kitchens were damaged
  • TMA ± 110 cm

Effort:

  • TRC BPBD Kab. North Gorontalo coordinates with the local TNI - POLRI and Basarnas to carry out evacuations and data collection

Latest condition:

as of Wednesday 24-03-2021, 11.30 WIB

  • The flood has receded

Source: BPBD Kab. North Gorontalo

Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: North Gorontalo Regency, Gorontalo

