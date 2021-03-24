Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in North Gorontalo Regency, Gorontalo (13:15 Mar 23 2021)
Description
Chronology:
- High-intensity rain and overflowing of Didingga River on Tuesday, 23 March 2021, at 13.15 WITA
Location:
Kec. Biau
Ds. Bualo
Ds. Didingga
Ds. Biau
Ds. Omuto
Fatalities:
- 323 households / 1,490 people affected
Material Disadvantages:
- ± 315 housing units were submerged
- 6 units of semi-permanent house kitchens were damaged
- TMA ± 110 cm
Effort:
- TRC BPBD Kab. North Gorontalo coordinates with the local TNI - POLRI and Basarnas to carry out evacuations and data collection
Latest condition:
as of Wednesday 24-03-2021, 11.30 WIB
- The flood has receded
Source: BPBD Kab. North Gorontalo
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Casualties
Affected Families: 323
Affected Persons: 1490
Damages
Damaged houses: 315