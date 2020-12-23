Indonesia, Flooding in North Gorontalo, Gorontalo Province (21:27 Dec 22 2020)

Description

Chronological:

Due to rain with high intensity that occurred on Monday, December 21, 2020, Pkl. 15:00 WITA

Location:

Kec. Biau

Ds. Biau

Ds. Boast

Ds. Omuto

Ds. Didingga

Ds. Luhuto

Casualties: temporary data • 576 households / 2,308 people affected

Material Disadvantages:

• 576 housing units affected • 1 unit of RB house • Water level 60-150 cm

Latest Condition:

• The flood has receded • Refugees started to return to their homes to clean the houses that were affected by the flood

Source:

Ismail BPBD Kab. North Gorontalo

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

