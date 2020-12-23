Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in North Gorontalo, Gorontalo Province (21:27 Dec 22 2020)
Description
Chronological:
Due to rain with high intensity that occurred on Monday, December 21, 2020, Pkl. 15:00 WITA
Location:
Kec. Biau
Ds. Biau
Ds. Boast
Ds. Omuto
Ds. Didingga
Ds. Luhuto
Casualties: temporary data • 576 households / 2,308 people affected
Material Disadvantages:
• 576 housing units affected • 1 unit of RB house • Water level 60-150 cm
Latest Condition:
• The flood has receded • Refugees started to return to their homes to clean the houses that were affected by the flood
Source:
Ismail BPBD Kab. North Gorontalo
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
