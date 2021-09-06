Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in North Gorontalo, Gorontalo (4 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Gorontalo Utara
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. North Gorontalo, Prov. Gorontalo
Chronology :
• Due to the high intensity rain, the Bubode, Milango and Leyao tributaries overflowed on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 1 pkl. 15.25 WITA
Location :
Kec. Tomilito
• Ds. Milango
• Ds. Bubode
• Ds. Leyao
• Ds. Jembatan Merah
• Ds. Dambalo
• Ds. Huidu Melito
• Ds. Bualongo Raya
Impacts:
• 154 KK/531 Affected People
• 54 families/200 people evacuated to the houses of unaffected relatives and mosques
Material Losses:
• ± 155 housing units
• 15 points of the broken embankment
• The access road to the village is submerged
• Flood depth 150 - 200 Cm
Effort :
• BPBD Reviewing the location, conducting rapid assessments and coordinating with relevant agencies such as Social Service, River Hall and Public Works Agency to carry out the handling.
Latest Condition:
Monday, 06/09/2021, 09.00 WIB
• Cloudy weather
• The flood has now receded, the community has returned, but they are still wary of further flooding.
• The broken embankment is still in the review stage and has not yet been physically handled.
Source :
• BPBD Kab. North Gorontalo
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops