Indonesia, Flooding in North Buton Regency (Southeast Sulawesi) (18 Jun 2022)

Sulawesi Tenggara, Indonesia
Event Date : Sat, 18 Jun 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000673-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Sat, 18 Jun 2022 06:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Buton Utara
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. North Buton, Prov. Southeast Sulawesi
• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain accompanied by high tides and overflowing of the Wantulasi River, Lapandewa River and Kambowa River which occurred on Saturday, 18 June 2022, Pkl. 06:00 to 08:30 and pkl. 13:25 to 16:10 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Kulisusu Barat
- Ds. Lapandewa
• Kec. Wakorumba Utara
- Ds. Wantulasi
• Kec. Kambowa
- Kel. Kambowa
- Ds. Morindino
- Ds. Pongkowulu
Impacts:
• 81 HHs affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• Rescue & evacuation
2. Education
• There isn't any
3. Health
• There isn't any
4. Evacuation and Protection
• There isn't any
5. Search and Rescue
• There isn't any
6. Logistics
• There isn't any
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 81 housing units affected
• Flood depth 30 - 100 cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI/POLRI
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. North Buton coordinates with relevant agencies to conduct a quick review
• BPBD Kab. North Buton rescued and evacuated the property of the affected victims
Up-to-date Condition:
• The flood gradually recedes
Source :
• BPBD Kab. North Buton
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops