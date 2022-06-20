Indonesia, Flooding in North Buton Regency (Southeast Sulawesi) (18 Jun 2022)

Sulawesi Tenggara, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 18 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000673-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sat, 18 Jun 2022 06:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Buton Utara

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. North Buton, Prov. Southeast Sulawesi

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain accompanied by high tides and overflowing of the Wantulasi River, Lapandewa River and Kambowa River which occurred on Saturday, 18 June 2022, Pkl. 06:00 to 08:30 and pkl. 13:25 to 16:10 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Kulisusu Barat

- Ds. Lapandewa

• Kec. Wakorumba Utara

- Ds. Wantulasi

• Kec. Kambowa

- Kel. Kambowa

- Ds. Morindino

- Ds. Pongkowulu

Impacts:

• 81 HHs affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• Rescue & evacuation

2. Education

• There isn't any

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There isn't any

5. Search and Rescue

• There isn't any

6. Logistics

• There isn't any

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 81 housing units affected

• Flood depth 30 - 100 cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI/POLRI

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. North Buton coordinates with relevant agencies to conduct a quick review

• BPBD Kab. North Buton rescued and evacuated the property of the affected victims

Up-to-date Condition:

• The flood gradually recedes

Source :

• BPBD Kab. North Buton

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

