Indonesia, Flooding in North Aceh Regency, Aceh (14 Nov 2021)

Aceh, Indonesia

Event Date : Fri, 12 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000950-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sun, 14 Nov 2021 07:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Aceh Utara

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. North Aceh, Prov. Aceh

Chronology :

high-intensity rain, the Krueng keureuto and Krueng Pase rivers overflowed on Friday, 12 November 2021, Pkl. 16.00 WIB

Location :

Kec. Matangkuli

• Gp.Alue Euntok jumlah

• Gp.Tempok Barat

• Gp.alue thoe (

• Gp. Ceubrek Pirak (

• Gp. Lawang

• Gp. Tj. Haji Muda

• Gp. Meuria

• Gp. Pante Pirak

• Gp. Meunye Pirak

• Gp. Parang Sikureung

• Gp. Siren

• Gp. Hagu

• Gp. Leubok Pirak

• Gp. Mee

• Gp. Tanjong Babah Krueng

• Gp. Blang Matangkuli

• Gp. Punti Matangkuli

• Gp. Teupin Keubeu

Kec. Pirak Timur

• Gp. Ketapang

• Gp. Rengkam

• Gp. Asan krung kreh

• Gp.Beuracan rata

• Gp. Tring krung kreh

• Gp. Geulumpang

• Gp. Bungong

• Gp. Rayeuk Pange

• Gp. Matangkeeh

• Gp. Leupe

• Gp. Krueng Pirak

• Gp. Munje VII

• Gp. Tanjung Seurke

Kec. Lhoksukon

• Gp. Kumbang

• Gp. Rayeuk Lhoksukon Timur

• Gp. Geulumpang Lhoksukon Timur

• Gp. Meucat Lhoksukon Timur

• Gp. Mayang Lhoksukon Timur

• Gp. Rawa Lhoksukon Timur

• Gp. Kumbang Lhoksukon

• Gp. Rayeuk Lhoksukon

• Gp.Geulumpang

• Gp. Kumbang

Kec. Cot Girek

• Ds. U Baro

• Ds. Trieng

Impacts:

• 953 households/ 1,879 people affected

• Displaced (in data collection)

Material Losses:

• 552 housing units submerged

• 210 Ha of submerged rice fields

• One-stop Kindergarten Lhoksukon

• SDN 9 Lhoksukon is submerged

• SMPN 4 Lhoksukon is submerged

• The office of Geucik Ds Kumbang Lhoksukon is submerged

• The office of Geucik Ds Rayeuk Lhoksukon is submerged

• Geucik Ds Geulumpang Lhoksukon office was submerged

• Flood depth 50 - 80 cm

Effort :

• Plt Kalaksa BPBD requested that through the Camat/Muspika and the local Gampong Apparatus they could periodically report progress and asked the BPBD Team in charge of monitoring the location, vigilance, coordination are highly expected and provide socialization of rescue in disaster management.

• Carry out Routine Activities, Administration and Reporting on Control & Operation of PUSDALOPS-PB Picket Officers Kab. North Aceh

• Monitoring of the Situation and Conditions in 27 Sub-districts of North Aceh Regency (852 Gampong/Village) by the Pickup Officer of the Regional Operations Center for BPBD Kab. North Aceh through Radio Communications, Camat Reports, WA, Social Media and Community

• BPBD Kab. North Aceh unloads rubber boats and distributes logistical assistance

Up-to-date Condition:

• The condition of the water flow of the krueng river is still high and in some locations it is still raining

Lhoksukon District gp. The Lhoksukon Tengoh, Mns Jok, and Mns Manyang beetles have public kitchens.

Source :

• BPBD Kab. North Aceh

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalop