Indonesia, Flooding in North Aceh Regency, Aceh (01 Oct 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Aceh Utara

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. North Aceh, Prov. Aceh

Update : Saturday, 02 October 2021, Pkl. 17.00 WIB

Chronology :

• Due to high-intensity rain, Krueng Keureuto and Krueng Pase overflowed, causing flooding in residential areas on Friday, 01 October 2021, Pkl. 03.00 WIB

Location :

Kec. Matangkuli

• Gp. Lawang

• Gp. Tjg Haji Muda

• Gp. Leubok

• Gp. Alue Thoe

• Gp. Hagu

• Gp. Alue Euntok

• Gp. Tempok Barat

• GP. Ceubrek Pirak

• GP. Meuria

• GP. Pante Pirak

• GP. Punti Matangkuli

• GP. Meunye Pirak

• GP. Parang Sikureung

• Gp Siren

• Gp. Mancang

Kec. Samudera

• Gp. Macang

• Gp. tanjung Awe

• GP. Kitou

• GP. Reungkam

• GP. Blang Kabu

Kec. Pirak Timur

• GP. Munye VII

• GP. Ceumecet

• GP. Krueng Pirak

• GP. Rayeuk pange

Kec. Geurudong Pase

• Gp. Uram Jalan

• Gp. Alue Awe

• Gp. Rayeuk Jawa

Kec. Kuta Makmur

Kec. Nisam

Kec. Murah Mulia

• Gp Leubok Tuwe

Kec. Nisam Titik

• Gp. Binje

Impacts:

• 1,022 families / 2,164 people affected

Material Losses:

• ± 431 housing units damaged (data collection)

• 3 broken embankments

• 2 points of damaged irrigation channels

• Flood depth 10 - 100 Cm

Effort :

• BPBD of North Aceh Regency coordinates with Muspika and Gampong Traps to report on current flood developments, the Team conducts monitoring and reporting.

• Established 2 communal kitchens

Current Condition:

• The refugees have returned, the weather is very clear and people are starting to do their normal activities

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. North Aceh

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

