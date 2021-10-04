Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in North Aceh Regency, Aceh (01 Oct 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Aceh Utara
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. North Aceh, Prov. Aceh
Update : Saturday, 02 October 2021, Pkl. 17.00 WIB
Chronology :
• Due to high-intensity rain, Krueng Keureuto and Krueng Pase overflowed, causing flooding in residential areas on Friday, 01 October 2021, Pkl. 03.00 WIB
Location :
Kec. Matangkuli
• Gp. Lawang
• Gp. Tjg Haji Muda
• Gp. Leubok
• Gp. Alue Thoe
• Gp. Hagu
• Gp. Alue Euntok
• Gp. Tempok Barat
• GP. Ceubrek Pirak
• GP. Meuria
• GP. Pante Pirak
• GP. Punti Matangkuli
• GP. Meunye Pirak
• GP. Parang Sikureung
• Gp Siren
• Gp. Mancang
Kec. Samudera
• Gp. Macang
• Gp. tanjung Awe
• GP. Kitou
• GP. Reungkam
• GP. Blang Kabu
Kec. Pirak Timur
• GP. Munye VII
• GP. Ceumecet
• GP. Krueng Pirak
• GP. Rayeuk pange
Kec. Geurudong Pase
• Gp. Uram Jalan
• Gp. Alue Awe
• Gp. Rayeuk Jawa
Kec. Kuta Makmur
Kec. Nisam
Kec. Murah Mulia
• Gp Leubok Tuwe
Kec. Nisam Titik
• Gp. Binje
Impacts:
• 1,022 families / 2,164 people affected
Material Losses:
• ± 431 housing units damaged (data collection)
• 3 broken embankments
• 2 points of damaged irrigation channels
• Flood depth 10 - 100 Cm
Effort :
• BPBD of North Aceh Regency coordinates with Muspika and Gampong Traps to report on current flood developments, the Team conducts monitoring and reporting.
• Established 2 communal kitchens
Current Condition:
• The refugees have returned, the weather is very clear and people are starting to do their normal activities
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. North Aceh
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
