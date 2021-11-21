Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in North Aceh, Aceh (16 Nov 2021)
Aceh, Indonesia
Event Date : Tue, 16 Nov 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000984-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Tue, 16 Nov 2021 13:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Aceh
DESCRIPTION
Cause: Heavy rainfall and overflowing of Krueng Keureutoe, Krueng Peutoe, and Krueng Pirak River
Location:
Kec. Matang Kuli
- Gampong Alue Thoe
- Gampong Pante Pirak
- Gampong Teupin Keubeu
- Gampong Tanjong Tgk Ali
- Gampong Punti Matang Kuli
Kec. Pirak Timu
- Gampong Krueng Pirak
- Gampong Matang Keh
- Gampong Rayeuk Pange
- Gampong Bungong
- Gampong Glumpang
- Gampong Asan Krueng Kreh
- Gampong Beuracan Rata
- Gampong Trieng Krueng Kreh
Kec. Tanah Luas
- Gampong Serbajaman Baroh
- Gampong Blang
- Gampong Tanjong Mesjid
- Gampong Rayeuk Kuta
- Kec. Lhoksukon
- Gampong Baro
Human
Dead: null
Missing: null
Injured: null
Affected Persons: 9160
Affected Family: 2616
Internally Displaced People: null
Refugees: null
Evacuation Centre (in country): null
Evacuation Centre (out of country): null
Houses
Affected Houses: 1050
Damage Partial: null
Totally Damage: null
Infrastructures
Bridges: null
Number of Roads: null
Road Distance (Km): null
Public Facilities
Schools: null
Health: null
Governmnent Offices: null
Settlements: null
Worship Placesè null
Other: null
Damage General
null
Cost
Local Currency: US dollar (US $)
Cost of Damages: null
Cost of Damages (USD): null
Cost of Assistance: null
Cost of Assistance (USD): null
Agricultural
Rice Field (Ha): null
Other Crops (Ha): null
Fishpond (Ha): null
Livestock: null