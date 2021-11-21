Indonesia, Flooding in North Aceh, Aceh (16 Nov 2021)

Aceh, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 16 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000984-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Tue, 16 Nov 2021 13:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Aceh

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Heavy rainfall and overflowing of Krueng Keureutoe, Krueng Peutoe, and Krueng Pirak River

Location:

Kec. Matang Kuli

- Gampong Alue Thoe

- Gampong Pante Pirak

- Gampong Teupin Keubeu

- Gampong Tanjong Tgk Ali

- Gampong Punti Matang Kuli

Kec. Pirak Timu

- Gampong Krueng Pirak

- Gampong Matang Keh

- Gampong Rayeuk Pange

- Gampong Bungong

- Gampong Glumpang

- Gampong Asan Krueng Kreh

- Gampong Beuracan Rata

- Gampong Trieng Krueng Kreh

Kec. Tanah Luas

- Gampong Serbajaman Baroh

- Gampong Blang

- Gampong Tanjong Mesjid

- Gampong Rayeuk Kuta

- Kec. Lhoksukon

- Gampong Baro

Human Dead: null

Missing: null

Injured: null

Affected Persons: 9160

Affected Family: 2616

Internally Displaced People: null

Refugees: null

Evacuation Centre (in country): null

Evacuation Centre (out of country): null

Houses

Affected Houses: 1050

Damage Partial: null

Totally Damage: null

Infrastructures

Bridges: null

Number of Roads: null

Road Distance (Km): null

Public Facilities

Schools: null

Health: null

Governmnent Offices: null

Settlements: null

Worship Placesè null

Other: null

Damage General

null

Cost

Local Currency: US dollar (US $)

Cost of Damages: null

Cost of Damages (USD): null

Cost of Assistance: null

Cost of Assistance (USD): null

Agricultural

Rice Field (Ha): null

Other Crops (Ha): null

Fishpond (Ha): null

Livestock: null