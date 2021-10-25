Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Nias Regency, North Sumatra (24 Oct 2021)

Sumatera Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 24 Oct 2021

**AHADID : **AHA-FL-2021-000845-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sun, 24 Oct 2021 14:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Nias

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Nias, Prov. North Sumatra

Chronology :
• High-intensity rain caused the overflow of the Mezawa River on Sunday, October 24, 2021 Pkl. 14.00 WIB

Location :
• Kec. Idano Gawo

Impacts:
• ± 40 affected households (data collection)

Material Losses:
• ± 40 affected housing units (data collection)

Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Nias monitors and coordinates with related parties

Latest Condition:
pkl. 16.30 WIB :
• Sunny weather
• Kab. BPBD Team. Nias is still waiting for directions from Kalaksa to go to the affected location

Source :
• BPBD Kab. Nias

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

