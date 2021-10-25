Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Nias Regency, North Sumatra (24 Oct 2021)
Sumatera Utara, Indonesia
Event Date : Sun, 24 Oct 2021
**AHADID : **AHA-FL-2021-000845-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Sun, 24 Oct 2021 14:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Nias
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Nias, Prov. North Sumatra
Chronology :
• High-intensity rain caused the overflow of the Mezawa River on Sunday, October 24, 2021 Pkl. 14.00 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Idano Gawo
Impacts:
• ± 40 affected households (data collection)
Material Losses:
• ± 40 affected housing units (data collection)
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Nias monitors and coordinates with related parties
Latest Condition:
pkl. 16.30 WIB :
• Sunny weather
• Kab. BPBD Team. Nias is still waiting for directions from Kalaksa to go to the affected location
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Nias
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops