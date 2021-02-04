Indonesia, Flooding in Nganjuk Regency, East Java (10:46 Feb 4 2021)

Description

Chronology:

Due to high intensity of rain-fall and the overflow of Bendokrosok River causing the collapse of river dike and flooding on Wednesday, 3 Feb 2021 on 2100hrs.

Location:

Kec. Prambon, Ds. Mojoagung, Ds. Bandung

Impacts & Damage Loss:

± 620 affected families

2 evacuated families

± 620 affected houses

1 collapsed river dike

water level: 10-75 cm

Efforts:

Rapid Response Team (TRC) BPBD Kab. Nganjuk conducted rapid assessment and coordination with relevant agencies.

Current Condition:

As of 3 Feb 2021 2330 hrs, the water level subsided.

Sumber : Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Nganjuk

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Nganjuk, East Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 620

Affected Persons: 3100

Displaced Persons: 10

Damages

Damaged houses: 620Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1 collapsed river dike