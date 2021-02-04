Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Nganjuk Regency, East Java (10:46 Feb 4 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Chronology:

Due to high intensity of rain-fall and the overflow of Bendokrosok River causing the collapse of river dike and flooding on Wednesday, 3 Feb 2021 on 2100hrs.

Location:
Kec. Prambon, Ds. Mojoagung, Ds. Bandung

Impacts & Damage Loss:

  • ± 620 affected families

  • 2 evacuated families

  • ± 620 affected houses

  • 1 collapsed river dike

  • water level: 10-75 cm

Efforts:

  • Rapid Response Team (TRC) BPBD Kab. Nganjuk conducted rapid assessment and coordination with relevant agencies.

Current Condition:
As of 3 Feb 2021 2330 hrs, the water level subsided.

Sumber : Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Nganjuk

Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Nganjuk, East Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 620
Affected Persons: 3100
Displaced Persons: 10

Damages

Damaged houses: 620Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1 collapsed river dike

Related Content