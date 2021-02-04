Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Nganjuk Regency, East Java (10:46 Feb 4 2021)
Description
Chronology:
Due to high intensity of rain-fall and the overflow of Bendokrosok River causing the collapse of river dike and flooding on Wednesday, 3 Feb 2021 on 2100hrs.
Location:
Kec. Prambon, Ds. Mojoagung, Ds. Bandung
Impacts & Damage Loss:
± 620 affected families
2 evacuated families
± 620 affected houses
1 collapsed river dike
water level: 10-75 cm
Efforts:
- Rapid Response Team (TRC) BPBD Kab. Nganjuk conducted rapid assessment and coordination with relevant agencies.
Current Condition:
As of 3 Feb 2021 2330 hrs, the water level subsided.
Sumber : Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Nganjuk
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
