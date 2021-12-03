Indonesia, Flooding in Natuna Regency (Riau Islands) (2 Dec 2021)

Kepulauan Riau, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 02 Dec 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001042-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Thu, 02 Dec 2021 13:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Natuna

DESCRIPTION

ROB flood in Kab. Natuna, Prov. Riau islands

• Chronology : Triggered by extreme weather and narrowing of the Batu Hitam River, Ranai River, Jemengan River, and Padangkara River as well as poor drainage resulting in inundation and tidal flooding that inundated residents' houses on Thursday 02 December 2021, Pkl. 13.30 WIB

Location :

Kab. Natuna

• Kec. Bunguran Timur

- Kel. Ranai Darat

- Kel. Bandasa

- Kel. Batu Hitam

• Kec. Teratan

• Kec. Pulau Laut

Fatalities :

- 6 fishing team missing

- 92 families affected,

Damages:

• 2 house heavily damaged

• ± 92 houses

• 6 roads

• flood depth ± 100 - 130 Cm

• 9 units of business premises (ruko) are submerged

• 6 units of Fishing boats are in search

Effort :

• The PB Fire Service and related agencies conduct a rapid assessment

• Calling on the public to always be aware of extreme weather

• Disdamkar PB prepares emergency IDP locations if the possibility of flooding increases

Latest Condition:

Friday, 03 December 2021, Pkl. 10.00 WIB

• Rainy weather

• Current Flood depth ± 90 Cm

• The flood in the morning receded, but at 15.00 until the evening the tide returned

• High waves in Natuna waters 6 - 7 meters.

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops