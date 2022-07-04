Indonesia, Flooding in Nagekeo Regency (East Nusa Tenggara) (28 Jun 2022)

Nusa Tenggara Timur, Indonesia
Event Date : Tue, 28 Jun 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000710-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Tue, 28 Jun 2022 23:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Nagekeo
DESCRIPTION
Coastal flood in Kab. Nagekeo, Prov. East Nusa Tenggara
• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain on Wednesday, 28 June 2022, Pkl. 23.00 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Mauponggo
• Kec. Nanga roro
• Kec. Keo Tengah
• Kec. Bowaway
Impacts:
• ± 200 households affected
Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 200 housing units affected
• Affected rice fields and plantations (data collection)
• Flood depth 20 - 30 Cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Nagekeo conducted a quick review and coordinated with relevant agencies and appealed to the public to stay alert
Up-to-date Condition:
• The weather is cloudy-light rain
• Almost all flood points have receded
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Nagakeo
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
