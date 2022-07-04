Indonesia, Flooding in Nagekeo Regency (East Nusa Tenggara) (28 Jun 2022)

Nusa Tenggara Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 28 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000710-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Tue, 28 Jun 2022 23:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Nagekeo

DESCRIPTION

Coastal flood in Kab. Nagekeo, Prov. East Nusa Tenggara

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain on Wednesday, 28 June 2022, Pkl. 23.00 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Mauponggo

• Kec. Nanga roro

• Kec. Keo Tengah

• Kec. Bowaway

Impacts:

• ± 200 households affected

Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 200 housing units affected

• Affected rice fields and plantations (data collection)

• Flood depth 20 - 30 Cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Nagekeo conducted a quick review and coordinated with relevant agencies and appealed to the public to stay alert

Up-to-date Condition:

• The weather is cloudy-light rain

• Almost all flood points have receded

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Nagakeo

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

