Indonesia, Flooding in Nagekeo Regency (East Nusa Tenggara) (28 Jun 2022)

Nusa Tenggara Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 28 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000710-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Tue, 28 Jun 2022 23:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Nagekeo

DESCRIPTION

Coastal flood in Kab. Nagekeo, Prov. East Nusa Tenggara

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain on Wednesday, 28 June 2022, Pkl. 23.00 WITA

Location :
• Kec. Mauponggo
• Kec. Nanga roro
• Kec. Keo Tengah
• Kec. Bowaway

Impacts:
• ± 200 households affected

Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 200 housing units affected
• Affected rice fields and plantations (data collection)
• Flood depth 20 - 30 Cm

Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Nagekeo conducted a quick review and coordinated with relevant agencies and appealed to the public to stay alert

Up-to-date Condition:
• The weather is cloudy-light rain
• Almost all flood points have receded

Source :
• BPBD Kab. Nagakeo

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

