Indonesia, Flooding in Nabire Regency, Papua (14 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Nabire

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Nabire, Prov. Papua

Update : Tuesday, September 14, 2021 Pkl. 17.00 WIB

Chronology :

• Moderate to heavy rain accompanied by strong winds on Tuesday, September 13, 2021 At 20.15 WIT until Wednesday, September 14, 2021 At 06.00 WIT, caused the overflow of the Wanggar and Yaro Rivers, causing the settlements to be flooded on 14 sep 0600 WIT.

Location :

• Regency. Nabire

• District. Yaro : Kp. Yaro 1, Yaro 2, and Yaro 3 (Parauto)

Impacts:

• ± 1,050 affected households (data collection):

Material Losses:

• ± 1,050 affected housing units (Data collection)

• Flood depth ± 40 - 200 cm

Effort :

• Kab. BPBD TEAM. Nabire to the scene to collect data

• The public is advised to remain calm, but remain vigilant by monitoring developments in weather information and early warnings

• Coordinate with the leadership and the Regent and related parties for further actions

Constraint :

• Location of Kp. Yaro 3 (Parauto) cannot be penetrated by land because the bridge access is cut off

Latest Condition:

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 Pkl. 17.00 WIB :

• Cloudy weather - overcast

• The flood gradually recedes

• For Kp. Yaro 3 (Parauto) is not yet known because the access to the bridge there is broken, from the Resort Police and Basarnas trying to cross with rubber boat equipment

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Nabire

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

