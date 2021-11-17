Indonesia, Flooding in Musi Banyuasin Regency, South Sumatra (16 Nov 2021)

Sumatera Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 16 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000974-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 16 Nov 2021 16:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Musi Banyuasin

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Musi Banyuasin, Prov. South Sumatra

Chronology :

heavy rainfall and the overflow of the Batang Hari Leko River, which submerged low-lying residential areas on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, Pkl. 16.00 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Lais

- Ds. Petaling

Impacts:

• 390 HHs affected

Material Losses:

• 390 housing units affected

• Flood depth ± 70 - 190 Cm

Effort :

• Musi Banyuasin Regency Government, Regency BPBD. Musi Banyuasin and the joint team provided assistance in the form of rice, boats to evacuate local residents and school children so they could get through the flood.

• Personnel of the Quick Response Team for the Field Command Post, Kec. Lais coordinates with the District and Local Village Apparatus

• The personnel of the Quick Response Team together with the TNI, Polri, Sub-District and local Village Apparatus conducted monitoring and patrols at the scene

• The team gave an appeal to the local community to be more alert in the event of an increase in river water discharge

Latest Condition:

• Residents affected by the flood can still carry out their normal activities and some residents use wooden boats to get through the flood

• Flood height in residential areas +-197Cm

• Flood height on access road +-78Cm

Urgent needs:

• Food packages

• Clean water

• Drugs

Source :

BPBD Kab. Musi Banyuasin

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

