Indonesia, Flooding in Musi Banyuasin Regency (South Sumatra) (14 Jun 2022)

Sumatera Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 14 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000655-IDN | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Tue, 14 Jun 2022 07:20:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Musi Banyuasin

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Musi Banyuasin, Prov. South Sumatra

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rainfall causing the Sake River to overflow on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Pkl. 07.20 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Sungai Keruh

- Ds. Rantau Sialang

Impacts:

• 302 HHs affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• Coordination, data collection & monitoring of logistics locations

2. Education

• There isn't any

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There isn't any

5. Search and Rescue

• There isn't any

6. Logistics

• There isn't any

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• 302 houses

• Flood depth 30 - 50 cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI/POLRI

Effort :

• BPBD coordinates with the relevant authorities

• BPBD conducts assessments and conducts on-site monitoring

• BPBD appealed to the public to always be aware of the possibility of an increase in river water discharge

Latest Condition:

• The flood level on the access road is ± 50 cm from the lowest point

• The water level in residential areas is ± 30 cm

• The development of conditions will continue to be coordinated with the local government for continuous monitoring

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Musi Banyuasin

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops