Indonesia, Flooding in Musi Banyuasin Regency (South Sumatra) (14 Jun 2022)

Sumatera Selatan, Indonesia
Event Date : Tue, 14 Jun 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000655-IDN | GLIDE Number
Impact Update Date : Tue, 14 Jun 2022 07:20:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Musi Banyuasin
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Musi Banyuasin, Prov. South Sumatra
• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rainfall causing the Sake River to overflow on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Pkl. 07.20 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Sungai Keruh
- Ds. Rantau Sialang
Impacts:
• 302 HHs affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• Coordination, data collection & monitoring of logistics locations
2. Education
• There isn't any
3. Health
• There isn't any
4. Evacuation and Protection
• There isn't any
5. Search and Rescue
• There isn't any
6. Logistics
• There isn't any
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• 302 houses
• Flood depth 30 - 50 cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI/POLRI
Effort :
• BPBD coordinates with the relevant authorities
• BPBD conducts assessments and conducts on-site monitoring
• BPBD appealed to the public to always be aware of the possibility of an increase in river water discharge
Latest Condition:
• The flood level on the access road is ± 50 cm from the lowest point
• The water level in residential areas is ± 30 cm
• The development of conditions will continue to be coordinated with the local government for continuous monitoring
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Musi Banyuasin
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
