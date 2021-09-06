Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Murung Raya Regency, Central Kalimantan (3 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Murung Raya
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Murung Raya, Prov. Central Kalimantan
Chronology :
• Rain with moderate to heavy intensity causes the watershed to experience an increase in water level in the Barito river on Friday, 03 September 2021, Pkl. 13.25 WIB
Location :
Kec. Laung Tuhup
• kel. Batu Bua I
• Ds. Batu Bua II
• Kel. Muara Tuhup
• Kel. Muara Laung I
• Ds. Muara laung II
Kec. Permata Intan
• Kel. Tumbang Lahung
• Kel. Muara Bakanon
Kec. Murung
• Ds. Muara Sumpoi
• Ds. Juking Pajang
• Ds. Danau Usung
• Ds. Mangkahui
• Kel. Puruk Cahu Seberang
• Kel. Beriwit
Impacts:
• ± 769 HHs affected (in data collection)
Material Losses:
• ± 769 houses
• 4 units public facilities
• 7 units educational facilities
• 6 units health facilities
• 6 units worship facilities
• Flood depth 100 - 150 Cm
Effort :
• TRC BPBD Kab. Murung Raya is currently monitoring the Kel/Village with the potential for higher flooding and urges them to be vigilant and careful.
• TRC BPBD Kab. Murung Raya helps flood-affected communities to carry out activities by helping crossing using rubber boats
Latest Condition:
• It is still raining with moderate intensity
• The condition of the Barito River is still improving
• The community has now evacuated to a 2-story house.
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Murung Raya
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
