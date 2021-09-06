Indonesia, Flooding in Murung Raya Regency, Central Kalimantan (3 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Murung Raya

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Murung Raya, Prov. Central Kalimantan

Chronology :

• Rain with moderate to heavy intensity causes the watershed to experience an increase in water level in the Barito river on Friday, 03 September 2021, Pkl. 13.25 WIB

Location :

Kec. Laung Tuhup

• kel. Batu Bua I

• Ds. Batu Bua II

• Kel. Muara Tuhup

• Kel. Muara Laung I

• Ds. Muara laung II

Kec. Permata Intan

• Kel. Tumbang Lahung

• Kel. Muara Bakanon

Kec. Murung

• Ds. Muara Sumpoi

• Ds. Juking Pajang

• Ds. Danau Usung

• Ds. Mangkahui

• Kel. Puruk Cahu Seberang

• Kel. Beriwit

Impacts:

• ± 769 HHs affected (in data collection)

Material Losses:

• ± 769 houses

• 4 units public facilities

• 7 units educational facilities

• 6 units health facilities

• 6 units worship facilities

• Flood depth 100 - 150 Cm

Effort :

• TRC BPBD Kab. Murung Raya is currently monitoring the Kel/Village with the potential for higher flooding and urges them to be vigilant and careful.

• TRC BPBD Kab. Murung Raya helps flood-affected communities to carry out activities by helping crossing using rubber boats

Latest Condition:

• It is still raining with moderate intensity

• The condition of the Barito River is still improving

• The community has now evacuated to a 2-story house.

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Murung Raya

