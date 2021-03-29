Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Murung Raya Regency, Central Kalimantan (23:26 Mar 27 2021)
Description
Floods in Kab. Murung Raya, Prov. Central Kalimantan
Chronology:
The intensity of the rain was so heavy that rivers overflowed and floods submerged several villages on Saturday, 27 March 2021 at 07.46 WIB
Location: Kec. Laung Tuhup, Ds. Batu Bua I
Casualties:
± 40 families affected
Material Disadvantages:
- ± 40 housing units affected
- Village roads are submerged
Efforts:
TRC BPBD Kab. Murung Raya is currently continuing to monitor the kel / village that has the potential for higher flooding
Source: Bpk. Frans Staff of BPBD Kab. Murung Raya
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Murung Raya Regency, Central Kalimantan
Casualties
Affected Families: 40
Affected Persons: 200
Damages
Damaged houses: 40
Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1 road