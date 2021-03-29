Indonesia, Flooding in Murung Raya Regency, Central Kalimantan (23:26 Mar 27 2021)

Description

Floods in Kab. Murung Raya, Prov. Central Kalimantan

Chronology:

The intensity of the rain was so heavy that rivers overflowed and floods submerged several villages on Saturday, 27 March 2021 at 07.46 WIB

Location: Kec. Laung Tuhup, Ds. Batu Bua I

Casualties:

± 40 families affected

Material Disadvantages:

± 40 housing units affected

Village roads are submerged

Efforts:

TRC BPBD Kab. Murung Raya is currently continuing to monitor the kel / village that has the potential for higher flooding

Source: Bpk. Frans Staff of BPBD Kab. Murung Raya

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Murung Raya Regency, Central Kalimantan

Casualties

Affected Families: 40

Affected Persons: 200

Damages

Damaged houses: 40

Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1 road