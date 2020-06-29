Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Murung Raya, Central Kalimantan (06:00 Jun 26 2020)
Description
High-intensity rainfall and overflow of Barito River caused flooding in Murung Raya Regency with 70 cm inundation. The flood inundated the following residence area:
1. Kec. Seribu Riam, Ds. Muara Joloi II Village
2. Kec. Permata intan, Kel. Tumbang Lahung Village
3. Kec. Murung, Ds. Danau Usung Village and Ds. Juking Pajang Village
4. Kec. Barito Tuhup Raya, Ds. Tumbang Bauh Village
Damage Figures:
• 30 houses inundated
• 5 bridges submerged
• 5 roads inaccessible
The Rapid Response Team (TRC), local disaster management authority (BPBD) are working closely with local authorities to monitor the situation. Latest conditions on Friday, 26 June 2020, 1900 WIB (GMT+7), moderate-light remains occur.
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Murung Raya Region, Central Kalimantan
Casualties
Affected Families: 30
Affected Persons: 150
Damages
Damaged houses: 30
Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 5 roads, 5 bridges
Access to early warning: Yes