Indonesia, Flooding in Muara Enim Regency (South Sumatra) (26 Jun 2022)

AFFECTED AREA/S
Muara Enim
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Muara Enim, Prov. South Sumatra
Early Warning / Adverse Hazards:
• Valid June 25, 2022 07:00 WIB to June 26 2022 At 07:00 WIB, which has the potential for the impact of moderate rain for the impact of Flood / Flash can occur in the Prov. South Sumatra with Alert status (signature.bmkg.go.id)
• Chronology : Triggered by rain with very heavy intensity and with a long duration of rain on Sunday, Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 01.00 WIB
Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. South Sumatra forwarded the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological Disasters.
Location :
Kec. Tanjung Enim
district. Great Cape
district. Muara Enim
Impacts:
• ± 542 HHs affected
Damages:
• 1 unit of Islamic boarding school
• BPBD Kab, Muara Enim evacuated the affected residents
• Flood depth, 50-100cm
Effort :
• Muara Enim BPBD coordinates with relevant agencies in monitoring, evacuating and collecting data
Latest Condition:
• The current condition of flood-affected areas in some areas has begun to recede.
Source :
• BPBD Muara Enim
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
