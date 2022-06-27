Indonesia, Flooding in Muara Enim Regency (South Sumatra) (26 Jun 2022)

Sumatera Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 26 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000695-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sun, 26 Jun 2022 01:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Muara Enim

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Muara Enim, Prov. South Sumatra

Early Warning / Adverse Hazards:

• Valid June 25, 2022 07:00 WIB to June 26 2022 At 07:00 WIB, which has the potential for the impact of moderate rain for the impact of Flood / Flash can occur in the Prov. South Sumatra with Alert status (signature.bmkg.go.id)

• Chronology : Triggered by rain with very heavy intensity and with a long duration of rain on Sunday, Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 01.00 WIB

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. South Sumatra forwarded the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological Disasters.

Location :

Kec. Tanjung Enim

district. Great Cape

district. Muara Enim

Impacts:

• ± 542 HHs affected

Damages:

• 1 unit of Islamic boarding school

• BPBD Kab, Muara Enim evacuated the affected residents

• Flood depth, 50-100cm

Effort :

• Muara Enim BPBD coordinates with relevant agencies in monitoring, evacuating and collecting data

Latest Condition:

• The current condition of flood-affected areas in some areas has begun to recede.

Source :

• BPBD Muara Enim

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

