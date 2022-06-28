Indonesia, Flooding in Morowali Regency (Central Sulawesi) (27 Jun 2022)

Sulawesi Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 27 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000698-IDN | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Mon, 27 Jun 2022 17:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Morowali

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Morowali, Prov. Central Sulawesi

• Chronology: triggered by the high intensity of rain from 11.00 – 17.00 WITA and the condition of the coil that cannot accommodate the high water discharge, causing water to overflow into the residential areas of Fatufia Village and Bahomakmur Village on Monday, 27 June 2022 at 17.00 WIB

Location :

- Kec. Bahodopi

- Ds. Fatufia

- Ds. Bahomakmur

Impacts:

• ± 500 affected households (data collection)

• ± 350 people displaced (data collection)

Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 500 households affected

• Flood depth 10 - 30 Cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Morowali coordinates with relevant authorities

• BPBD Kab. Morowali conducts assessments and conducts monitoring and monitoring on site

Up-to-date Condition:

• The rain has stopped

• The water is still standing up to ankle-deep

• Residents affected by flooding in Fatufia Village fled to relatives' houses

Urgent needs :

• Logistics

Source :

• BPBD Prov. Pusdalops. Central Sulawesi

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

