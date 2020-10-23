Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding, Morotai Island, North Maluku Province (19:03 Oct 21 2020)

Description

Abrasion in Morotai Island, North Maluku Province

Impact:

  • 16 families were displaced

  • ± 100 families affected

Material Disadvantages:

  • ± 76 housing units were submerged

  • ± 84 housing units are threatened

  • TMA ± 40 cm

Chronological:

  • Due to tidal waves that occurred on Thursday, 15 October 2020 at P06.00 AM

  • On Wednesday, 21 October 2020 at 07:17 PM, it was cloudy

  • The flood has receded

Thus

BNPB Pusdalops Team

Cc. Ess. 1

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Morotai Island, North Maluku Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 100

Affected Persons: 500

Displaced Persons: 80

Damages

Damaged houses: 76Access to early warning: Yes

