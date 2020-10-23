Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding, Morotai Island, North Maluku Province (19:03 Oct 21 2020)
Description
Abrasion in Morotai Island, North Maluku Province
Impact:
16 families were displaced
± 100 families affected
Material Disadvantages:
± 76 housing units were submerged
± 84 housing units are threatened
TMA ± 40 cm
Chronological:
Due to tidal waves that occurred on Thursday, 15 October 2020 at P06.00 AM
On Wednesday, 21 October 2020 at 07:17 PM, it was cloudy
The flood has receded
Thus
BNPB Pusdalops Team
Cc. Ess. 1
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Morotai Island, North Maluku Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 100
Affected Persons: 500
Displaced Persons: 80
Damages
Damaged houses: 76Access to early warning: Yes