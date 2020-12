Indonesia, Flooding in Monano, North Gorontalo, Gorontalo Province (18:13 Dec 23 2020)

Description

Chronological:

Caused by high-intensity rainfall that impacted the overflowing of water from the mountains and rivers. Current water level is between 50cm to 1.5 meters.

Casualty:

1 Monano Village: 50 families affected

Monas Village: 158 families affected Tidu Village: 150 families affected Batapia Village: 70 families affected Pilohualata Village: 70 families affected

The total material loss is estimated at IDR 150,000,000.

Source:

BPBD of North Gorontalo Regency

Gorontalo Province

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Monano District, North Gorotalo Regency, Gorontalo Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 498

Affected Persons: 2490

Damages