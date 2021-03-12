Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Mesuji Regency, Lampung Province (08:00 Mar 8 2021)

Description

Floods in Kab. Mesuji, Prov. Lampung

Chronology:

• Due to rain with high intensity on the day of March 08, 2021. 08.00 WIB

Location:

Regency. Mesuji

Kec. Pematang intersection

Ds. Margo Makmur

Fatalities :

• 399 families were affected

Material Disadvantages:

• 399 housing units affected

• 163 Ha of rubber land affected

• 234.75 Ha of affected oil palm land

• 26.25 Ha of agricultural land (paddy field) affected

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Mesuji did data collection and quick assessments

• BPBD Kab. Mesuji coordinates with the local government

Source:

• Mr. Darul Kabid RR BPBD Kab. Mesuji

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS BNPB

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Mesuji Regency, Lampung Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 399

Affected Persons: 1995

Damages

Damaged houses: 399Loss of livelihood sources: 163 Ha of rubber land, 234.75 Ha of affected palm oil, 26.25 of agricultural land

