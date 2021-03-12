Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Mesuji Regency, Lampung Province (08:00 Mar 8 2021)
Description
Floods in Kab. Mesuji, Prov. Lampung
Chronology:
• Due to rain with high intensity on the day of March 08, 2021. 08.00 WIB
Location:
Regency. Mesuji
Kec. Pematang intersection
Ds. Margo Makmur
Fatalities :
• 399 families were affected
Material Disadvantages:
• 399 housing units affected
• 163 Ha of rubber land affected
• 234.75 Ha of affected oil palm land
• 26.25 Ha of agricultural land (paddy field) affected
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Mesuji did data collection and quick assessments
• BPBD Kab. Mesuji coordinates with the local government
Source:
• Mr. Darul Kabid RR BPBD Kab. Mesuji
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Mesuji Regency, Lampung Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 399
Affected Persons: 1995
Damages
Damaged houses: 399Loss of livelihood sources: 163 Ha of rubber land, 234.75 Ha of affected palm oil, 26.25 of agricultural land