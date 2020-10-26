Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Mentawai Island, West Sumatera Province (13:01 Oct 23 2020)
Description
Location:
Prov. West Sumatra
Regency. Kep. Mentawai
Kec. South Sipora
Ds. Bosua
Dsn. Sao
Impact:
65 affected families
12 families fled to relatives' homes
Material Disadvantages:
65 houses were submerged
TMA 40-70 cm
Chronological:
- Due to high intensity rain resulting in flooding on Thursday, 22 October 2020, Pkl. 16.00 WIB
Effort:
TRC BPBD Mentawai Island conducts rapid assessments and coordinates with related agencies
BPBD Mentawai Island distributes aid to affected victims
Urgent needs:
Mat
Blankets
Mineral water
Food needs
State of the art:
Friday, 23/10/2020, PKl. 09.30 WIB
The weather is cloudy and sunny
Flood has receded
Refugees have returned to their homes
Source: BPBD Kab. Kep. Mentawai Bpk. Amir Head of Pusdalops
Thus the UMP
Pusdalops BNPB
CC. Eschelon I BNPB
