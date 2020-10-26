Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Mentawai Island, West Sumatera Province (13:01 Oct 23 2020)

Description

Location:

Prov. West Sumatra

Regency. Kep. Mentawai

Kec. South Sipora

Ds. Bosua

Dsn. Sao

Impact:

  • 65 affected families

  • 12 families fled to relatives' homes

Material Disadvantages:

  • 65 houses were submerged

  • TMA 40-70 cm

Chronological:

  • Due to high intensity rain resulting in flooding on Thursday, 22 October 2020, Pkl. 16.00 WIB

Effort:

  • TRC BPBD Mentawai Island conducts rapid assessments and coordinates with related agencies

  • BPBD Mentawai Island distributes aid to affected victims

Urgent needs:

  • Mat

  • Blankets

  • Mineral water

  • Food needs

State of the art:

Friday, 23/10/2020, PKl. 09.30 WIB

  • The weather is cloudy and sunny

  • Flood has receded

  • Refugees have returned to their homes

Source: BPBD Kab. Kep. Mentawai Bpk. Amir Head of Pusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Mentawai Island, West Sumatera Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 65

Affected Persons: 325

Displaced Persons: 60

Damages

Damaged houses: 60Access to early warning: Yes

