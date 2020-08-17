Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Melawi Regency, West Kalimantan Province (16:18 Aug 15 2020)

Description

Floods in Kab. Melawi, Prov. West Kalimantan

due to high-intensity rain that has occurred since 03.00 WIB, causing the Kebak River and the Belimbing River to overflow the surface

Impact:

  • 79 affected households (Belimbing Hulu District)

  • Kec. South Pinoh (Data Collection)

  • There is a victim who fled to a relative / neighbor's house (data collection)

  • TMA 30-200 cm

State of the art:

  • The flood has receded at several points, but in Kec. Belimbing Hulu, Nanga Aberak Village, floods still persist with a TMA 30-120 cm

  • The displaced victims have returned to their homes

Obstacles in the Field:

  • Telecommunication network is difficult

Source:

BPBD Kab. Melawi

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Melawi Regency, West Kalimantan

Casualties

Affected Families: 79

Affected Persons: 395

Damages

Damaged houses: 79

