Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Melawi Regency, West Kalimantan Province (16:18 Aug 15 2020)
Description
Dear. Head of BNPB
Floods in Kab. Melawi, Prov. West Kalimantan
due to high-intensity rain that has occurred since 03.00 WIB, causing the Kebak River and the Belimbing River to overflow the surface
Impact:
79 affected households (Belimbing Hulu District)
Kec. South Pinoh (Data Collection)
There is a victim who fled to a relative / neighbor's house (data collection)
TMA 30-200 cm
State of the art:
The flood has receded at several points, but in Kec. Belimbing Hulu, Nanga Aberak Village, floods still persist with a TMA 30-120 cm
The displaced victims have returned to their homes
Obstacles in the Field:
- Telecommunication network is difficult
Source:
BPBD Kab. Melawi
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Melawi Regency, West Kalimantan
Casualties
