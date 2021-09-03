Indonesia, Flooding in Melawi Regency, West Kalimantan (2 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Melawi

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Melawi, Prov. West Kalimantan

Chronology :

• Rain with high and even intensity in Tanah Pinoh area from the last few days caused flooding on Thursday, 02 September 2021, Pkl. 09:00 WIB

Location :

Kab. Melawi

• Kec. Tanah Pinoh

• Ds. Suka Maju

• Ds. Batu Begigi

• Ds. Tanjung Gunung

Impacts:

• 112 HHs affected

Material Losses:

• 45 housing units

• 67 store

• Flood depth 10 – 50 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Melawi gives an appeal to affected communities to secure goods that are easily damaged by water and to remain alert and monitor the development of water debits in order to avoid material losses and fatalities.

Latest Condition:

• Water debit in the Pinoh river began to rise early today Thursday, September 02, 2021, pkl. 02:30 WIB and until now the water debit has the potential to increase due to relatively high rainfall and it has not stopped

Source :

BPBD Kab. Melawi

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops