Indonesia, Flooding in Melawi Regency, West Kalimantan (2 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Melawi
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Melawi, Prov. West Kalimantan
Chronology :
• Rain with high and even intensity in Tanah Pinoh area from the last few days caused flooding on Thursday, 02 September 2021, Pkl. 09:00 WIB
Location :
Kab. Melawi
• Kec. Tanah Pinoh
• Ds. Suka Maju
• Ds. Batu Begigi
• Ds. Tanjung Gunung
Impacts:
• 112 HHs affected
Material Losses:
• 45 housing units
• 67 store
• Flood depth 10 – 50 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Melawi gives an appeal to affected communities to secure goods that are easily damaged by water and to remain alert and monitor the development of water debits in order to avoid material losses and fatalities.
Latest Condition:
• Water debit in the Pinoh river began to rise early today Thursday, September 02, 2021, pkl. 02:30 WIB and until now the water debit has the potential to increase due to relatively high rainfall and it has not stopped
Source :
BPBD Kab. Melawi
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
