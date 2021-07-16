Indonesia, Flooding in Melawi Regency, West Kalimantan (14 Jul 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Melawi

DESCRIPTION

Flood in Kab. Melawi, Prov. West Kalimantan

Chronology : Due to high intensity rain and sea tides on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, Pkl. 10:30 WIB

Location : Kec. Tanah Pinoh, Ds. Batu Begigi, Ds. Tanjung Gunung, Ds. Suka Maju

Casualty: 112 families affected

Material Losses: 67 units of shop houses affected & 45 units of houses affected. Flood depth ± 10 – 100 cm

Effort :

BPBD Kab. Melawi gave an appeal to the public to secure perishable goods. To remain on standby and monitor the development of water discharge in order to avoid material and personnel losses. Monitor the situation

Source: Head of BPBD Kab. Melawi