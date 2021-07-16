Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Melawi Regency, West Kalimantan (14 Jul 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Melawi
DESCRIPTION
Flood in Kab. Melawi, Prov. West Kalimantan
Chronology : Due to high intensity rain and sea tides on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, Pkl. 10:30 WIB
Location : Kec. Tanah Pinoh, Ds. Batu Begigi, Ds. Tanjung Gunung, Ds. Suka Maju
Casualty: 112 families affected
Material Losses: 67 units of shop houses affected & 45 units of houses affected. Flood depth ± 10 – 100 cm
Effort :
BPBD Kab. Melawi gave an appeal to the public to secure perishable goods. To remain on standby and monitor the development of water discharge in order to avoid material and personnel losses. Monitor the situation
Source: Head of BPBD Kab. Melawi