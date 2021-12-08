Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Medan City (North Sumatra) (7 Dec 2021)
Sumatera Utara, Indonesia
Event Date : Tue, 07 Dec 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001061-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Tue, 07 Dec 2021 01:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kota Medan
DESCRIPTION
• Chronology : Triggered by extreme weather and high tides that occurred on Tuesday, 07 December 2021, Pkl. 01.30 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Medan Belawan
• Kel. Belawan I
• Kel. Belawan II
• Kel. Sicanang
• Kel. Bahari
• Kel. Bahagia
• Kel. Bagan Deli
Impacts:
• ± 14,929 families/60,102 people affected
Damages
• ± 14,929 houses affected
Effort :
• Medan City BPBD conducts monitoring of areas affected by ROB floods
• Medan City BPBD coordinates with the local Head of the Environment to collect data
• Medan City BPBD prepares disaster response evacuation equipment
• Medan City BPBD urges residents to stay alert in the event of a sudden increase in water discharge
Source :
• Medan City BPBD Pusdalops
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops