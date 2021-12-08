Indonesia, Flooding in Medan City (North Sumatra) (7 Dec 2021)

Sumatera Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 07 Dec 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001061-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 07 Dec 2021 01:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kota Medan

DESCRIPTION

• Chronology : Triggered by extreme weather and high tides that occurred on Tuesday, 07 December 2021, Pkl. 01.30 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Medan Belawan

• Kel. Belawan I

• Kel. Belawan II

• Kel. Sicanang

• Kel. Bahari

• Kel. Bahagia

• Kel. Bagan Deli

Impacts:

• ± 14,929 families/60,102 people affected

Damages

• ± 14,929 houses affected

Effort :

• Medan City BPBD conducts monitoring of areas affected by ROB floods

• Medan City BPBD coordinates with the local Head of the Environment to collect data

• Medan City BPBD prepares disaster response evacuation equipment

• Medan City BPBD urges residents to stay alert in the event of a sudden increase in water discharge

Source :

• Medan City BPBD Pusdalops

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

