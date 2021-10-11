Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Medan City, North Sumatra (5 Oct 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kota Medan

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :
• Due to high tides and inundation of residents' houses since Tuesday, October 5, 2021, Pkl. 13.00 WIB until now.

Location :
Medan city
• Kec. Medan Belawan
- Kel. Belawan I
- Kel. Belawan II
- Kel. Sincanang
- Kel. Bahari
- Kel. Bahagia
- Kel. Bagan Deli
- Kel. Labuan Deli

Impacts
• 15,596 households / 70,685 people affected

Material Losses
• ±15,000 housing units affected
• Flood depth 70 Cm

Effort :
• Medan City BPBD together with TRC carry out monitoring and monitoring of affected areas
• Medan City BPBD coordinates with the Provincial BPBD, related agencies and the head of the local environment
• Medan City BPBD monitors weather developments from BMKG

Latest Condition:
• The current weather in the Medan Belawan sub-district is observed to be cloudy.
• floods still occurs in some areas.

Source :
• Medan City BPBD

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Related Content