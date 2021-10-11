Indonesia, Flooding in Medan City, North Sumatra (5 Oct 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kota Medan

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

• Due to high tides and inundation of residents' houses since Tuesday, October 5, 2021, Pkl. 13.00 WIB until now.

Location :

Medan city

• Kec. Medan Belawan

- Kel. Belawan I

- Kel. Belawan II

- Kel. Sincanang

- Kel. Bahari

- Kel. Bahagia

- Kel. Bagan Deli

- Kel. Labuan Deli

Impacts

• 15,596 households / 70,685 people affected

Material Losses

• ±15,000 housing units affected

• Flood depth 70 Cm

Effort :

• Medan City BPBD together with TRC carry out monitoring and monitoring of affected areas

• Medan City BPBD coordinates with the Provincial BPBD, related agencies and the head of the local environment

• Medan City BPBD monitors weather developments from BMKG

Latest Condition:

• The current weather in the Medan Belawan sub-district is observed to be cloudy.

• floods still occurs in some areas.

Source :

• Medan City BPBD

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

