Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Medan City, North Sumatra (5 Oct 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kota Medan
DESCRIPTION
Chronology :
• Due to high tides and inundation of residents' houses since Tuesday, October 5, 2021, Pkl. 13.00 WIB until now.
Location :
Medan city
• Kec. Medan Belawan
- Kel. Belawan I
- Kel. Belawan II
- Kel. Sincanang
- Kel. Bahari
- Kel. Bahagia
- Kel. Bagan Deli
- Kel. Labuan Deli
Impacts
• 15,596 households / 70,685 people affected
Material Losses
• ±15,000 housing units affected
• Flood depth 70 Cm
Effort :
• Medan City BPBD together with TRC carry out monitoring and monitoring of affected areas
• Medan City BPBD coordinates with the Provincial BPBD, related agencies and the head of the local environment
• Medan City BPBD monitors weather developments from BMKG
Latest Condition:
• The current weather in the Medan Belawan sub-district is observed to be cloudy.
• floods still occurs in some areas.
Source :
• Medan City BPBD
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
