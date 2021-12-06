Indonesia, Flooding in Medan City (North Sumatra) (4 Dec 2021)

Sumatera Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 04 Dec 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001048-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sat, 04 Dec 2021 01:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kota Medan

DESCRIPTION

Flood in Medan City, Prov. North Sumatra

• Chronology: triggered by rising sea water due to tidal waves that have occurred since Saturday 04 December 2021 at 01.30 WIB and have an impact on the submergence of residential residents of public facilities.

Location :

• Kota Medan

- Kec. Medan Belawan

- Kel. Belawan

- Kel. Belawan II

- Kel. Sincanang

- Kel. Bahari

- Kel. Bahagia

Impacts:

• 14,929 households / 60,102 people affected

Damages

• ± 14,000 housing units affected

• Places of Worship are submerged

• Sub-district and sub-district offices are submerged

Effort:

• Carry out monitoring and monitoring of ROB Flood Areas.

• Coordinate with the Head of the Local Environment.

• Monitoring BMKG Developments and Weather.

Elements involved:

• Medan City BPBD, Sub-District, Sub-District and Local Community

Latest Condition:

• Sunny cloudy weather

• The water has receded, but the water has risen again at 21.00 to 05.00 WIB

Source :

• Medan City BPBD Pusdalops

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops