Indonesia, Flooding in Medan City, North Sumatra (31 Oct 2021)

Sumatera Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 31 Oct 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000893-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sun, 31 Oct 2021 02:45:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kota Medan

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

high rainfall intensity plus a fairly large water discharge from upstream, resulting in an increase in the water level of the Deli & Babura rivers which inundated residential areas on Sunday, October 31, 2021 Pkl. 02.45 WIB

Location :

• Kota Medan

• Kec. Medan Johor

• Kel. Kwala Bekala

• Kel. Titi Kuning

• Kec. Medan Selayang

• Kel. Beringin

• Kec. Medan Petisah

• Kel. Petisah Tengah

• Kec. Medan Maimun

• Kel. Sei Mati

• Kel. Aur

• Kec. Medan Baru

• Kel. Padang Bulan

Impacts:

• 568 families / 2,182 people affected

Material Losses:

• 558 housing units

• Flood depth 50 Cm

Effort :

• Medan City BPBD Conduct monitoring and rapid assessment in flood locations.

• Coordinate with local environmental authorities.

• Monitor developments and weather from BMKG.

• Prepare evacuation equipment for people who need help.

• Prepare equipment and assistance related to flood disaster response

• Monitoring the development of the Medan City Watershed (DAS).

• Provide an appeal to the community to remain alert in the event of a sudden increase in water discharge.

• Provide assistance in the form of logistics to flood-affected residents

Latest Condition: Monday, 01/11/2021, 12.00 WIB

• The weather is currently sunny cloudy

• The flood has receded

Source :

• Medan City BPBD Pusdalops

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

