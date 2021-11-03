Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Medan City, North Sumatra (31 Oct 2021)
Sumatera Utara, Indonesia
Event Date : Sun, 31 Oct 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000893-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Sun, 31 Oct 2021 02:45:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kota Medan
DESCRIPTION
Chronology :
high rainfall intensity plus a fairly large water discharge from upstream, resulting in an increase in the water level of the Deli & Babura rivers which inundated residential areas on Sunday, October 31, 2021 Pkl. 02.45 WIB
Location :
• Kota Medan
• Kec. Medan Johor
• Kel. Kwala Bekala
• Kel. Titi Kuning
• Kec. Medan Selayang
• Kel. Beringin
• Kec. Medan Petisah
• Kel. Petisah Tengah
• Kec. Medan Maimun
• Kel. Sei Mati
• Kel. Aur
• Kec. Medan Baru
• Kel. Padang Bulan
Impacts:
• 568 families / 2,182 people affected
Material Losses:
• 558 housing units
• Flood depth 50 Cm
Effort :
• Medan City BPBD Conduct monitoring and rapid assessment in flood locations.
• Coordinate with local environmental authorities.
• Monitor developments and weather from BMKG.
• Prepare evacuation equipment for people who need help.
• Prepare equipment and assistance related to flood disaster response
• Monitoring the development of the Medan City Watershed (DAS).
• Provide an appeal to the community to remain alert in the event of a sudden increase in water discharge.
• Provide assistance in the form of logistics to flood-affected residents
Latest Condition: Monday, 01/11/2021, 12.00 WIB
• The weather is currently sunny cloudy
• The flood has receded
Source :
• Medan City BPBD Pusdalops
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops