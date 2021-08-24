Indonesia, Flooding in Medan City, North Sumatra (22 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kota Medan

DESCRIPTION

Medan City Flood, Prov. North Sumatra

Early Warning:

• Effective 20 August 2021 at 07.00 WIB to 21 August 2021 at 07.00 WIB, which has the potential for Heavy Rain Impact for Flood / Flash Impacts to occur in North Sumatra with Alert Status (signature.bmkg.go.id)

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. North Sumatra forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the Community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological disasters.

Chronology :

• High intensity of rain in mountainous areas and overflowing of the Deli river on Sunday (22/08/2021) at 22.00 WIB which inundated residential areas in several areas in Medan City

Location :

• Kec. Maimun Field

• Ds. Sei Mati

• Ds. Aur

Casualties:

• 880 households / 2,935 people affected

Material Losses:

• 863 housing units submerged with TMA reaching ±40 - 120 cm

Effort :

Medan City BPBD took actions, among others;

• Monitoring and collecting data at the flood-prone areas

• Coordinate with the Environment, Kelurahan and related agencies (Basarnas Medan) for the process of evacuating residents.

• Prepare logistical assistance and equipment for flood locations

• Prepare evacuation equipment for people in need of assistance

• Continue to Monitor BMKG Developments and Weather

• Urge residents to immediately evacuate to a safer place

Source :

• Medan City BPBD Pusdalops

Informed By:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops