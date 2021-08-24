Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Medan City, North Sumatra (22 Aug 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kota Medan
DESCRIPTION
Medan City Flood, Prov. North Sumatra
Early Warning:
• Effective 20 August 2021 at 07.00 WIB to 21 August 2021 at 07.00 WIB, which has the potential for Heavy Rain Impact for Flood / Flash Impacts to occur in North Sumatra with Alert Status (signature.bmkg.go.id)
Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. North Sumatra forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the Community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological disasters.
Chronology :
• High intensity of rain in mountainous areas and overflowing of the Deli river on Sunday (22/08/2021) at 22.00 WIB which inundated residential areas in several areas in Medan City
Location :
• Kec. Maimun Field
• Ds. Sei Mati
• Ds. Aur
Casualties:
• 880 households / 2,935 people affected
Material Losses:
• 863 housing units submerged with TMA reaching ±40 - 120 cm
Effort :
Medan City BPBD took actions, among others;
• Monitoring and collecting data at the flood-prone areas
• Coordinate with the Environment, Kelurahan and related agencies (Basarnas Medan) for the process of evacuating residents.
• Prepare logistical assistance and equipment for flood locations
• Prepare evacuation equipment for people in need of assistance
• Continue to Monitor BMKG Developments and Weather
• Urge residents to immediately evacuate to a safer place
Source :
• Medan City BPBD Pusdalops
Informed By:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops