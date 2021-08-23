Indonesia, Flooding in Medan City, North Sumatra (20 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kota Medan

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Medan City, Prov. North Sumatra

Early warning:

• Effective August 20, 2021 at 07.00 WIB to August 21, 2021 at 07.00, which has the potential for Heavy Rain Impact for Flood / Flash Impacts to occur in the North Sumatra area with Alert Status (signature.bmkg.go.id)

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. North Sumatra forwarded the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the Community to be alert to the threat of hydrometeorological disasters.

Chronology :

• Due to the high rainfall in mountainous areas, which caused the Deli River to overflow and inundate residents' houses on Friday, August 20, 2021, Pkl. 00.30 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Medan Maimun

- Kel. Sei Mati

- Kel. Aur

Fatalities :

• 522 families / 1517 people affected,

Material Losses:

• 472 housing units affected

• Flood depth 10 - 60 Cm

Effort :

• Medan City BPBD conducts rapid assessments and coordinates with related parties, Prepares logistical assistance and equipment for flood locations, Prepares evacuation equipment for people in need of assistance and continues to monitor BMKG developments and weather.

Latest Condition:

- Saturday, 08/21/2021 at 14.30 WIB

• Sunny weather

• The flood has receded

Source :

• Medan City BPBD Pusdalops

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

