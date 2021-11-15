Indonesia, Flooding in Medan City, North Sumatra (11 Nov 2021)

Sumatera Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 11 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000949-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Thu, 11 Nov 2021 15:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kota Medan

DESCRIPTION

Floods in the city of Medan, North Sumatra Province

Chronology :

• flooding on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 21.50 WIB due to high rainfall intensity plus a large enough water discharge from upstream which resulted in an increase in the Water Level of the Deli & Babura River Watersheds (TMA-DAS) which inundated residential areas. inhabitant.

Location :

Kec. Medan Johor

Kel. Gedung Johor

Kec. Medan Maimun

Kel. Sei mati

Kec. Medan Maimun

Kel. Aur

Impacts:

• 680 HH/ 2522 Affected Persons

Damages:

• ± 427 Affected Units

• Flood 50-160 cm

Effort :

• Monitoring and collecting data at flood locations.

• Prepare evacuation equipment for people who need help.

• Prepare evacuation equipment for people who need help.

• Prepare equipment and assistance related to flood disaster response management

• Monitoring the development of the Medan City Watershed (DAS).

• Provide an appeal to the community to remain alert in the event of a sudden increase in water discharge.

Latest Condition:

• Floods gradually recede

Source :

• Pusdalops Medan

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalop