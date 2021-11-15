Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Medan City, North Sumatra (11 Nov 2021)
Sumatera Utara, Indonesia
Event Date : Thu, 11 Nov 2021
Impact Update Date : Thu, 11 Nov 2021 15:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kota Medan
DESCRIPTION
Floods in the city of Medan, North Sumatra Province
Chronology :
• flooding on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 21.50 WIB due to high rainfall intensity plus a large enough water discharge from upstream which resulted in an increase in the Water Level of the Deli & Babura River Watersheds (TMA-DAS) which inundated residential areas. inhabitant.
Location :
Kec. Medan Johor
Kel. Gedung Johor
Kec. Medan Maimun
Kel. Sei mati
Kec. Medan Maimun
Kel. Aur
Impacts:
• 680 HH/ 2522 Affected Persons
Damages:
• ± 427 Affected Units
• Flood 50-160 cm
Effort :
• Monitoring and collecting data at flood locations.
• Prepare evacuation equipment for people who need help.
• Prepare equipment and assistance related to flood disaster response management
• Monitoring the development of the Medan City Watershed (DAS).
• Provide an appeal to the community to remain alert in the event of a sudden increase in water discharge.
Latest Condition:
• Floods gradually recede
Source :
• Pusdalops Medan
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
