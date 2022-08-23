Indonesia, Flooding in Medan City, North Sumatera (18 Aug 2022)

Sumatera Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 18 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000884-IDN | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Thu, 18 Aug 2022 01:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kota Medan

DESCRIPTION

• Chronology : Triggered by heavy rains resulting in flooding on Thursday, August 18, 2022 Pkl. 01.00 WIB

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. North Sumatra forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be aware of the threat of Hydrometeorological Disaster

Location :

• Kec. Medan Johor

• Kec. Medan Selayang

• Kec. Medan Maimun

• Kec. Medan Baru

• Kec. Medan Sunggal

• Kec. Medan Polonia

• Kec. Medan Petisah

• Kec. Helvetia

• Kec. Medan Barat

• Kec. Medan Labuhan

Impact:

• ± 8,067 households / 25,383 people affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• There isn't any yet

2. Education

• 4 Education units affected

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• 15 souls evacuate

5. Search and Rescue

• Evacuating residents

6. Logistics

• There isn't any yet

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 6,323 housing units affected

• 7 units of worship facilities affected

• 1 road section affected

• Water Depth ± 10 – 200 cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any yet

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI, POLRI

Effort :

• Medan City BPBD conducted a rapid assessment, coordinated with related parties and together with a joint team evacuated affected residents

Up-to-date Condition:

• Medan City BPBD is still collecting data

Source :

• Medan City BPBD Pusdalops

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

