Indonesia, Flooding in Medan City, North Sumatera (18 Aug 2022)

Sumatera Utara, Indonesia
Event Date : Thu, 18 Aug 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000884-IDN | GLIDE Number
Impact Update Date : Thu, 18 Aug 2022 01:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kota Medan
DESCRIPTION
• Chronology : Triggered by heavy rains resulting in flooding on Thursday, August 18, 2022 Pkl. 01.00 WIB
Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. North Sumatra forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be aware of the threat of Hydrometeorological Disaster
Location :
• Kec. Medan Johor
• Kec. Medan Selayang
• Kec. Medan Maimun
• Kec. Medan Baru
• Kec. Medan Sunggal
• Kec. Medan Polonia
• Kec. Medan Petisah
• Kec. Helvetia
• Kec. Medan Barat
• Kec. Medan Labuhan
Impact:
• ± 8,067 households / 25,383 people affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• There isn't any yet
2. Education
• 4 Education units affected
3. Health
• There isn't any
4. Evacuation and Protection
• 15 souls evacuate
5. Search and Rescue
• Evacuating residents
6. Logistics
• There isn't any yet
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 6,323 housing units affected
• 7 units of worship facilities affected
• 1 road section affected
• Water Depth ± 10 – 200 cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any yet
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI, POLRI
Effort :
• Medan City BPBD conducted a rapid assessment, coordinated with related parties and together with a joint team evacuated affected residents
Up-to-date Condition:
• Medan City BPBD is still collecting data
Source :
• Medan City BPBD Pusdalops
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
