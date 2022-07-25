Indonesia, Flooding in Maybrat Regency (West Papua) (22 Jul 2022)

Papua Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Fri, 22 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000792-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Fri, 22 Jul 2022 20:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Maybrat

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Maybrat, Prov. West Papua

• Chronology: Triggered by moderate to heavy rains, causing the overflow of the Asen River and affecting the residents living in Sidi Village, Sire Village, Sabes Village, East Sire Village and Renis Village on Friday, 22 July 2022 at 20.00 WIT

Location :

• Distrik Mare Selatan, Desa Sidi

- Kampung Sidi

- Kampung Sire

- Kampung Sabes

- Kampung Sire Timur

- Kampung Renis

Impacts:

• 36 affected households

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• There isn't any

2. Education

• 1 unit of affected educational facilities

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• in data collection

5. Search and Rescue

• There isn't any

6. Logistics

• There isn't any

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 36 houses affected

• 2 housing units heavily damaged

• 1 village office

• Village road access is flooded

• Flood depth ± 100 - 200 Cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any

10. Public Communication

• There isn't any

11. Security

• TNI, POLRI

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Maybrat coordinates with the relevant authorities

• BPBD Kab. Maybrat went to the location and carried out an assessment of the affected villages

Current Condition:

• The Maybrat Regency BPBD team headed to the disaster site on Friday, July 22, 2022, and had to decide to spend the night on the road and only be able to continue the journey tomorrow due to uncertain weather conditions and water levels that could change at any time.

Constraint :

• The location of the villages is far apart so that in conducting the assessment there are problems with road access that is difficult to pass

• Difficult access to communication to affected locations

Source :

• BPBD Prov. West Papua

• BPBD Maybrat

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops