Indonesia, Flooding in Masamba Sub-district, North Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi (3 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Luwu Utara

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. North Luwu, Prov. South Sulawesi

Chronology :

• Rain with high intensity and shallow sedimentation of the Masamba river with poor drainage on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, Pkl. 20.00 WITA

Location :

Kec. Masamba

• Kel. Bone

• Kel. Bone Tua

• Ds. Laba

Casualties:

• ±150 households affected

Material Losses:

• ±100 houses submerged

• Flood depth 50 - 60 cm

Effort :

• TRC BPBD Kab. North Luwu coordinates with the TNI/POLRI and the District Government to monitor and collect data

• Give an appeal to the community to stay alert and anticipate if it rains to carry out independent evacuation to a safer place

Up-to-date Condition:

• The flood gradually recedes

Source :

• BPBD Kab. North Luwu

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

