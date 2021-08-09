Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Masamba Sub-district, North Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi (3 Aug 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Luwu Utara
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. North Luwu, Prov. South Sulawesi
Chronology :
• Rain with high intensity and shallow sedimentation of the Masamba river with poor drainage on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, Pkl. 20.00 WITA
Location :
Kec. Masamba
• Kel. Bone
• Kel. Bone Tua
• Ds. Laba
Casualties:
• ±150 households affected
Material Losses:
• ±100 houses submerged
• Flood depth 50 - 60 cm
Effort :
• TRC BPBD Kab. North Luwu coordinates with the TNI/POLRI and the District Government to monitor and collect data
• Give an appeal to the community to stay alert and anticipate if it rains to carry out independent evacuation to a safer place
Up-to-date Condition:
• The flood gradually recedes
Source :
• BPBD Kab. North Luwu
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops