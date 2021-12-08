Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Manado City (North Sulawesi) (7 Dec 2021)
Sulawesi Utara, Indonesia
Event Date : Tue, 07 Dec 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001062-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Tue, 07 Dec 2021 18:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Manado
DESCRIPTION
Chronology :
• Triggered by extreme weather and high tides that occurred on Tuesday, 07 December 2021, Pkl. 18.00 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Sario
• Kel. Titiwungen Selatan
• Kec. Tuminting
• Kel. Karangria
• Kec. Malalayang
• Kel. Malalayang
Impacts
• 34 families / 113 people affected
Damages:
• The coast of the Mega Mall area of Manado is hit by tidal waves, the waves reach the outskirts of the mega mall area as well as the parking lot
• Several vehicles hit by waves (data collection)
• ± 21 housing units affected
Effort :
• Manado City BPBD conducts monitoring of areas affected by ROB floods
• Manado City BPBD coordinates with the local Head of the Environment to collect data
• Manado City BPBD prepares disaster response evacuation equipment
• Manado City BPBD urges residents to stay alert
Latest Condition:
• The ROB flood has begun to recede as the sea water recedes.
Source :
BPBD Manado City
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops