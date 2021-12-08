Indonesia, Flooding in Manado City (North Sulawesi) (7 Dec 2021)

Sulawesi Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 07 Dec 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001062-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 07 Dec 2021 18:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Manado

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

• Triggered by extreme weather and high tides that occurred on Tuesday, 07 December 2021, Pkl. 18.00 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Sario

• Kel. Titiwungen Selatan

• Kec. Tuminting

• Kel. Karangria

• Kec. Malalayang

• Kel. Malalayang

Impacts

• 34 families / 113 people affected

Damages:

• The coast of the Mega Mall area of ​​Manado is hit by tidal waves, the waves reach the outskirts of the mega mall area as well as the parking lot

• Several vehicles hit by waves (data collection)

• ± 21 housing units affected

Effort :

• Manado City BPBD conducts monitoring of areas affected by ROB floods

• Manado City BPBD coordinates with the local Head of the Environment to collect data

• Manado City BPBD prepares disaster response evacuation equipment

• Manado City BPBD urges residents to stay alert

Latest Condition:

• The ROB flood has begun to recede as the sea water recedes.

Source :

BPBD Manado City

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

