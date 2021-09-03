Indonesia, Flooding in Mamuju Regency, West Sulawesi (3 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Mamuju

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Mamuju, Prov. West Sulawesi

Chronology :

• High intensity of rain causing the Kalukku River to overflow, on Friday, 03 September 2021 Pkl. 01.00 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Kulaku

- Ds. Sondoang

- Ds. Rantedango

Impacts:

• Data Collection

Material Losses:

• 100 housing units

• Flood depth 100 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Mamuju conducts data collection and rapid assessment and coordinates with BPBD Prov. Sulbar

Latest Condition:

• Friday, 03 September 2021 Pkl. 07.00 WIB, the water has receded, the situation has begun to be conducive and the community is cleaning the affected houses

Source :

BPBD Prov. West Sulawesi

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops