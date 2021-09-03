Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Mamuju Regency, West Sulawesi (3 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Mamuju
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Mamuju, Prov. West Sulawesi
Chronology :
• High intensity of rain causing the Kalukku River to overflow, on Friday, 03 September 2021 Pkl. 01.00 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Kulaku
- Ds. Sondoang
- Ds. Rantedango
Impacts:
• Data Collection
Material Losses:
• 100 housing units
• Flood depth 100 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Mamuju conducts data collection and rapid assessment and coordinates with BPBD Prov. Sulbar
Latest Condition:
• Friday, 03 September 2021 Pkl. 07.00 WIB, the water has receded, the situation has begun to be conducive and the community is cleaning the affected houses
Source :
BPBD Prov. West Sulawesi
