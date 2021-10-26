Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Mamuju Regency, West Sulawesi (25 Oct 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Sulawesi Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 25 Oct 2021

AHADID: AHA-FL-2021-000856-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 25 Oct 2021, 03:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Mamuju

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :
high-intensity rain on Monday, October 25, 2021, Pkl. 03.30 WITA

Location :
Kec. Kalukku
Ds. kabuloang

Impacts:
• ± 20 households affected

Material Losses:
• ± 20 housing units affected
• Flood depth 50-100 cm

Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Mamuju monitors and coordinates with related parties

Latest Condition:
Tuesday, October 26, 2021, Pkl. 09.38 WIB :
• The weather is cloudy and flooding is now gradually receding

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Related Content