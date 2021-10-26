Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Mamuju Regency, West Sulawesi (25 Oct 2021)
Sulawesi Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 25 Oct 2021
AHADID: AHA-FL-2021-000856-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Mon, 25 Oct 2021, 03:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Mamuju
DESCRIPTION
Chronology :
high-intensity rain on Monday, October 25, 2021, Pkl. 03.30 WITA
Location :
Kec. Kalukku
Ds. kabuloang
Impacts:
• ± 20 households affected
Material Losses:
• ± 20 housing units affected
• Flood depth 50-100 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Mamuju monitors and coordinates with related parties
Latest Condition:
Tuesday, October 26, 2021, Pkl. 09.38 WIB :
• The weather is cloudy and flooding is now gradually receding
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops