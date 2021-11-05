Indonesia, Flooding in Malang City, East Java (4 Nov 2021)

Jawa Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 04 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000911-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Thu, 04 Nov 2021 16:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kota Malang

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

high-intensity rainfall in Batu City, which resulted in an increase in the water discharge of the Brantas River that crosses Malang City. As a result, overflow flooding occurred at several points located along the Brantas watershed. on Thursday, November 04, 2021, Pkl. 16.30 WIB

Location:

• Kelurahan Polehan

• Kec. Klojen

• Kelurahan Rampal Celaket

• Kelurahan Oro- oro Dowo

• Kelurahan Penanggungan

• Kelurahan Samaan

• Kelurahan Kidul Dalem

• Kec. Lowokwaru

• Kelurahan Jatimulyo

Impacts:

• ± 155 families displaced

Material Losses:

• ± 266 housing units affected

• 16 damaged housing units (data collection)

• 1 park

• 1 mosque

• 6 motors

• 1 embankment wall

Effort :

• Malang City BPBD conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies

• Malang City BPBD evacuated affected victims

Latest Condition:

Thursday, 04 November 2021 Pkl. 22.00 WIB

• Malang City BPBD TEAM together with Malang City Volunteer Team are still evacuating victims

Source :

• Malang City BPBD Pusdalops

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

