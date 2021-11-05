Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Malang City, East Java (4 Nov 2021)
Jawa Timur, Indonesia
Event Date : Thu, 04 Nov 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000911-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Thu, 04 Nov 2021 16:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kota Malang
DESCRIPTION
Chronology :
high-intensity rainfall in Batu City, which resulted in an increase in the water discharge of the Brantas River that crosses Malang City. As a result, overflow flooding occurred at several points located along the Brantas watershed. on Thursday, November 04, 2021, Pkl. 16.30 WIB
Location:
• Kelurahan Polehan
• Kec. Klojen
• Kelurahan Rampal Celaket
• Kelurahan Oro- oro Dowo
• Kelurahan Penanggungan
• Kelurahan Samaan
• Kelurahan Kidul Dalem
• Kec. Lowokwaru
• Kelurahan Jatimulyo
Impacts:
• ± 155 families displaced
Material Losses:
• ± 266 housing units affected
• 16 damaged housing units (data collection)
• 1 park
• 1 mosque
• 6 motors
• 1 embankment wall
Effort :
• Malang City BPBD conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies
• Malang City BPBD evacuated affected victims
Latest Condition:
Thursday, 04 November 2021 Pkl. 22.00 WIB
• Malang City BPBD TEAM together with Malang City Volunteer Team are still evacuating victims
Source :
• Malang City BPBD Pusdalops
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
