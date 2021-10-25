Indonesia, Flooding in Malang City, East Java (19 Oct 2021)

Jawa Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 19 Oct 2021

AHADID: AHA-FL-2021-000830-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 19 Oct 2021 14:45:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kota Malang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Malang City, Prov. East Java

Chronology :

• Due to the extreme weather that occurred in the Malang City area At around 13.15 WIB, it started to rain with high rainfall intensity accompanied by winds triggering floods and puddles at several points on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 Pkl. 2:45 p.m

Location :

• Kec. Blimbing

- Kel. Blimbing

- Kel. Purwantoro

- Kel. Bunulreko

Impacts:

• ± 230 families affected (data collection)

Material Losses:

• ± 230 housing units affected (data collection)

• Mud materials enter people's businesses and houses

Effort :

• Malang City BPBD TRC conducted an assessment related to damage, loss, and affected resources at the scene

• Cleaning of flood materials or waste by TRC BPBD Malang City.

• The public is advised to remain vigilant and careful about the impacts, such as floods, landslides, flash floods, puddles, strong winds, fallen trees, and slippery roads considering that they have entered the Pancaroba

Latest Condition:

• The current flood has receded

Source :

• Malang City BPBD Pusdalops

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

