Indonesia, Flooding in Malaka Regency (East Nusa Tenggara) (29 Jun 2022)

Nusa Tenggara Timur, Indonesia
Event Date : Wed, 29 Jun 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000711-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Wed, 29 Jun 2022 05:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Malaka
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Malacca, Prov. East Nusa Tenggara
• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rains, the Wamena River overflowed causing flooding on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 Pkl. 05.00 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Wewiku
• Kec. Malaka Barat
• Kec. Malaka Tengah
• Kec. Weliman
• Kec. Kobalima
Impacts:
• ± 3,000 HHs affected
Material Losses
• ± 3,000 houses
• Agricultural land/paddy fields are flooded (Data collection)
• Flood depth ± 50 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Malacca conducts a quick study, coordinates with relevant agencies and urges the public to stay alert
Latest Condition:
• Sunday, 03 July 2022 the flood has receded
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Maluku
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
