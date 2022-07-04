Indonesia, Flooding in Malaka Regency (East Nusa Tenggara) (29 Jun 2022)

Nusa Tenggara Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Wed, 29 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000711-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Wed, 29 Jun 2022 05:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Malaka

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Malacca, Prov. East Nusa Tenggara

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rains, the Wamena River overflowed causing flooding on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 Pkl. 05.00 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Wewiku

• Kec. Malaka Barat

• Kec. Malaka Tengah

• Kec. Weliman

• Kec. Kobalima

Impacts:

• ± 3,000 HHs affected

Material Losses

• ± 3,000 houses

• Agricultural land/paddy fields are flooded (Data collection)

• Flood depth ± 50 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Malacca conducts a quick study, coordinates with relevant agencies and urges the public to stay alert

Latest Condition:

• Sunday, 03 July 2022 the flood has receded

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Maluku

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

