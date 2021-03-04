Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Malaka Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (12:30 Feb 27 2021)

Chronology:

  • High-intensity rain and that occurred for two days in Malaka, from 25 to 26 February 2021 and floods occurred on Saturday, 27 February 2021. 00:30 WITA

Location: Kec. West Malacca, Kec. Central Malacca, Kec. Weliman,

Material LOss:

  • ± 150 Units of Flooded Houses

  • ± 629 Ha of Inundated Land

  • 400 M embankments at Ds. Oan Mane is broken

  • 600 M embankments at Ds. Lawalu and Ds. Motaain

  • 1.5 km of road access eroded by water

  • 6 Deuker Units in Ds. Naimana is broken

Effort :

  • BPBD Kab. Malacca sent a Disaster Management Task Force Team to the location of the incident to identify and collect data on the affected community.

  • Coordination with related agencies

  • Clean water assistance for affected communities

  • Construction of emergency embankments and construction of gabions

Source:

  • Bpk. Gabriel Seran BPBD Kab. Malacca Prov. NTT

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Malaka Regency, East Nusa Tenggara

Casualties

Affected Families: 150 Affected Persons: 750

Damages

Damaged houses: 150Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1 road, 2 embarkments,Loss of livelihood sources: 629 ha of agriculture areas

