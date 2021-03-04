Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Malaka Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (12:30 Feb 27 2021)
Description
Chronology:
- High-intensity rain and that occurred for two days in Malaka, from 25 to 26 February 2021 and floods occurred on Saturday, 27 February 2021. 00:30 WITA
Location: Kec. West Malacca, Kec. Central Malacca, Kec. Weliman,
Material LOss:
± 150 Units of Flooded Houses
± 629 Ha of Inundated Land
400 M embankments at Ds. Oan Mane is broken
600 M embankments at Ds. Lawalu and Ds. Motaain
1.5 km of road access eroded by water
6 Deuker Units in Ds. Naimana is broken
Effort :
BPBD Kab. Malacca sent a Disaster Management Task Force Team to the location of the incident to identify and collect data on the affected community.
Coordination with related agencies
Clean water assistance for affected communities
Construction of emergency embankments and construction of gabions
Source:
- Bpk. Gabriel Seran BPBD Kab. Malacca Prov. NTT
Additional Data
Affected Area / Region: Malaka Regency, East Nusa Tenggara
Casualties
Affected Families: 150 Affected Persons: 750
Damages
Damaged houses: 150Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1 road, 2 embarkments,Loss of livelihood sources: 629 ha of agriculture areas