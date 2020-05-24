Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Malacca Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (02:00 May 22 2020)
Description
Flooding in Kab. Malacca, Prov. East Nusa Tenggara
Friday, May 22, 2020, 2:00 a.m.
Location:
Kec. Wewiku, Ds. Alkani, Ds. Weseben, Ds. Seserai, Ds. Weoe, Ds. Halibasar
Kec. Central Malacca
Kec. West Malacca
Kec. Welimapn
Fatalities :
• 276 HHs have been affected
• 10 HHs evacuate to relatives / neighbors' houses
Material Losses:
• ± 276 affected housing units
• ± 20 Ha of rice fields and plantations affected
• TMA 30-50 cm
Chronological:
• Due to high intensity rainfall, the overflowing of the Motadolek River and 2 points of the embankment burst
Effort :
• TRC BPBD Kab. Malacca conducted a rapid assessment, evacuation of victims and coordinated with relevant agencies
• The Regent of Malacca has reviewed the location and has deployed heavy equipment through the PUPR Office to close the broken embankment
Current Condition:
• Saturday, May 23, 2020, 09.00 WIB, Weather Currently cloudy and floods have receded
Source:
• Mr. Gabriel Seran Kalak BPBD Kab. Malacca
• Mr. Goris BPBD Staff Kab. Malacca
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Kab. Malacca, East Nusa Tenggara
Casualties
Affected Families: 276
Affected Persons: 1380
Displaced Persons: 50
Damages
Damaged houses: 276 Loss of livelihood sources: 20 Ha of rice fields and plantations