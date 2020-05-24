Indonesia, Flooding in Malacca Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (02:00 May 22 2020)

Description

Flooding in Kab. Malacca, Prov. East Nusa Tenggara

Friday, May 22, 2020, 2:00 a.m.

Location:

Kec. Wewiku, Ds. Alkani, Ds. Weseben, Ds. Seserai, Ds. Weoe, Ds. Halibasar

Kec. Central Malacca

Kec. West Malacca

Kec. Welimapn

Fatalities :

• 276 HHs have been affected

• 10 HHs evacuate to relatives / neighbors' houses

Material Losses:

• ± 276 affected housing units

• ± 20 Ha of rice fields and plantations affected

• TMA 30-50 cm

Chronological:

• Due to high intensity rainfall, the overflowing of the Motadolek River and 2 points of the embankment burst

Effort :

• TRC BPBD Kab. Malacca conducted a rapid assessment, evacuation of victims and coordinated with relevant agencies

• The Regent of Malacca has reviewed the location and has deployed heavy equipment through the PUPR Office to close the broken embankment

Current Condition:

• Saturday, May 23, 2020, 09.00 WIB, Weather Currently cloudy and floods have receded

Source:

• Mr. Gabriel Seran Kalak BPBD Kab. Malacca

• Mr. Goris BPBD Staff Kab. Malacca

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Kab. Malacca, East Nusa Tenggara

Casualties

Affected Families: 276

Affected Persons: 1380

Displaced Persons: 50

Damages

Damaged houses: 276 Loss of livelihood sources: 20 Ha of rice fields and plantations